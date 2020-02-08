Peter Brews of USC Moore School of Business: "There was excellence all over the building"

For six years, Peter Brews has been leading the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina through a series of transformations.

In the post-recession environment of the past decade, enrollment has risen so quickly that it had to be capped. The school itself moved to an elegant new building in Columbia's Vista.

Brews also has overseen a major revision of how the school educates undergraduates, switching to a four-year program instead of a concentration in business classes for junior and senior years.

He also reportedly was a semifinalist last year to become president at USC, which hired retired West Point Superintendent Bob Caslen.

In a recent interview Brews, a native of Johannesburg, South Africa, explained how the school, and America, have changed during his tenure. The interview has been edited for space and clarity.

Why switch undergraduate education at the Moore School to a four-year program?

“The top 25 percent were getting a world-class education, were being placed in good places and were really going well. But I’m afraid when I arrived the average student, particularly in the undergraduate program, was just coming in and sliding by, and we were not paying the level of attention to them as we should have. ...

“What we did is that we moved it from a two-year program to a four-year program, specifically so I could get to the freshmen, and speak to them in the first week that they’re on campus so that I could do my best, as gently as possible, to scare the living daylight out of them. So they understand that they are going to be hold to be held to high performance, that failure is an option, and we are not doing them any good unless present them with challenging material that equips them with skills that will differentiate them in the market, and enable them to earn more when they graduate.”

What do you tell undergraduates to prod them to get their degrees completed in four years rather than letting things slide to a fifth year or beyond?

“I want all of you to hold yourselves accountable to, number 1, you’re going to graduate in four years. Number 2, if you graduate in four years you won’t have the debt that gets layered on in year five and year six, when all the support disappears and you’ve got to pay for yourself. ...

“We are going to enable you to have the skills to have high-value capability to earn a decent salary and amortize the cost of that investment.”

Is this a change in emphasis at the school from the smaller, nationally ranked programs such as the international business graduate degree?

“The Moore School is more than just a few of its niche programs, and there was excellence all over the building. All that I have done is shine more light on those areas of excellence.”

There's been debate lately on the number of out-of-state students at USC, and the Moore School attracts many of them. How do you see the role of a flagship state university and the mix of out-of-state students?

"It’s above my pay grade, I just educate the students that arrive here. … My job is to provide them for skills so they are world class. So if you ask me what a flagship university should be doing, it should be prepared for students at the highest possible level so that they are competitive with everyone.

"The class this year is the biggest class in the history of the Moore School, so we have the highest placement rate in our history in the biggest class that we’ve ever had at the same time, so that basically tells you that we are building human capital."

How important are ranking for the prestige of a university school or program?

“I’m not running this business school according to the rankings. Rankings are important and people look at them. I’ve got to be able to look the students in the eyes and say, ‘as a co-investor with me in your education, if you have to make an investment and borrow money, you’re going to get a return. We are going to give you skills that will give you employment at the highest level that we can in this country.’

As long as we do that, the rankings will follow.”

You moved to the United States from South Africa in the 1980s, and the U.S. currently is debating its relationship with the global economy through free trade. As a longtime observer of economic policy, how do you see this debate?

"Obviously as an educator, I am completely impartial to whatever is the political winds of the time. ...

“I think there is a little bit of retreat from globalization currently underway in America, and as an individual I regret that. Hopefully, it won’t be so deep that we create positions that we can’t, say, reposition later if things change in the future. ...

“We provided the opportunity for the rest of the world to modernize or improve their economic outcomes by having access to this country. It was a very, very generous and incredibly important thing to help the global political economy in the 20th century.

“China has a long memory, and if we are not smart in what we are doing, all the other global powers will get into (serving) the Chinese consumption level as they become more consumer oriented, and we risk being shut out because of that, and that’s silly.”