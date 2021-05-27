Peruvian rotisserie street food restaurant Viva Chicken to open location in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- Viva Chicken – the fast-casual Peruvian rotisserie street food restaurant – announced plans on May 27 to open a new location at the Nexton development in Summerville.

The restaurant, which will be located at 506 Nexton Square Drive, Suite 103, is slated to open in December 2021.

This will be the second opening for the privately-owned company in South Carolina this year. In the fall, Viva will open its first South Carolina location in Greenville, at 1139 Woodruff Road, Suite B, just off Interstates 85 and 385 in the fall.

A second upstate location will open in early 2022.

Viva Chicken is a fast-casual charcoal-fire rotisserie restaurant specializing in the authentic Pollo a la Brasa found on the streets of Peru.

Founded by Chef Bruno Macchiavello and Randy Garcia, Viva Chicken has been cooking up flavorful Peruvian food since 2013. Viva’s menu is highlighted by Pollo a la Brasa – charcoal-fire-roasted chicken– a staple of Peruvian street food.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The menu also includes soups, salads, sandwiches, bowls and a variety of signature side dishes.

Viva Chicken will be in good company at Nexton alongside other local favorites Taco Boy, Bad Daddy’s and Vicious Biscuit.

“We’ve had our eyes on the Charleston market for some time now and we’re excited to open our first store in the area later this year,” says Gerald Pulsinelli, Viva Chicken CEO. “Nexton Square has quickly become one of the premier dining destinations in Summerville and we’re ready to share our take on Peruvian street food featuring Chef Bruno’s family recipes with the area.”

The Nexton location will be the 14th for the fast-casual brand. Viva Chicken also has restaurants in North Carolina and Utah.