People in SC are leaving the workforce. Some are mothers with school-age children.

As a new school year approached this summer, Alisa Wolfram felt as though she was being torn in two directions.

Wolfram, a teacher at Richland One School District, knew her middle school students would need her more than ever as they coped with online learning and a host of new challenges that came with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But she also understood her daughter, Piper, would demand just as much attention as she prepared to start third grade learning from home.

Wolfram finished out the previous school year in the spring balancing the demands of her job and the needs of her child. But the experience of teaching during the pandemic left her feeling as though she was shorting either her classroom or her own daughter.

So as August rolled around, Wolfram made the difficult decision to leave her position and focus her full attention on supporting her daughter's virtual education.

Wolfram's experience isn't unique right now. Yes, her role as a teacher gives her a better understanding of how difficult it can be for children to learn without their normal routines and schedules in place.

But parents in many other career paths are also being forced to answer similar questions this year: Should they prioritize their jobs and continue to bring money home? Or should they assist their kids with virtual learning as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country?

"There's was no way that I could fulfill both jobs the way that I would want to. So I decided to quit the teaching job to stay home with her," said Wolfram, who lives in Columbia.

"To be honest, I knew in my heart that I should stay at home. But it was just so hard to admit it," she added. "I felt horrible about abandoning my students."

It's not clear exactly how many mothers or fathers in South Carolina chose to leave a job or remain out of work this summer in order to support their children's education.

But economists say those decisions are feeding into some of the employment trends that have been reported in recent months.

For instance, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics showed single men and women across the country continued to regain jobs in September. But a combined 1.7 million married men and women in the United States either quit or lost employment during that time period, according to the survey estimates.

In South Carolina, the economic survey also estimated 71,000 people were no longer actively looking for a job in August and September.

Not all of those numbers can be attributed to the dilemma in which Wolfram and other parents find themselves. But economists said the demands of online learning and the lack of child care options available to many people are contributing to parents leaving jobs or halting their search for new work.

"That's definitely a big piece of the story," said Joseph Von Nessen, a research economist with the University of South Carolina.

If the virus continues its uncontrolled spread and schools are forced to remain closed to in-person learning, Von Nessen said the pressures being placed on parents could affect the pace of the economic recovery in South Carolina and across the country.

Many parents will either need to adapt their work schedules to meet the demands of their children's virtual education, or businesses will need to be more flexible with employees who are caring for school-age children. Either way, Von Nessen said, it will cut into economic productivity.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

"That's going to be the reality for at least the foreseeable future," he said.

You don't have to look any further than Wolfram's house to understand how many parents are struggling to navigate their careers and their children's education right now.

In recent weeks, Wolfram has also been assisting three other families in her neighborhood by watching their kids and helping them with their online coursework, just like she does with her own daughter.

Wolfram helps all of the students set up their school-issued laptops to access their assignments. She helps them with their math problems using dry-erase boards on the back patio. She coaches them on how to improve the scary stories they are writing for English class. And she makes sure they are logged in on time for their one-on-one meetings with their third grade teacher.

During their breaks, the kids perform science experiments with vinegar and baking soda, or they go into the backyard to jump on the trampoline. Wolfram keeps everything on schedule using the kitchen timer on her oven.

The pandemic, Wolfram said, has shown everyone how important schools are, and not just because of the education they provide.

Schools also feed children from low-income households and offer child care so that both parents can go to work and earn a living. That's no longer the case with schools closed to in-person learning or offering classes face to face only a few days a week.

"It's come to people's attention that school is so much more than just learning," Wolfram said.

Parents all over the country are learning that lesson now, but Von Nessen said the burden of educating children during the pandemic is likely falling on mothers disproportionately.

"Typically it is women who are more likely to stay home and participate in that child care role, overseeing children at home during virtual learning," he said.

That is raising concerns about how the pandemic will affect career trajectories for women, in particular, once a vaccine is on the market and the coronavirus is brought under control.

The longer someone remains unemployed, the more difficult it can be for them to find a new job and reenter the workforce.

Von Nessen doesn't expect that to be the case for everyone who chose to stay home to help with their child's education. Employers are likely to be more understanding about a gap in someone's employment history this year due to the unprecedented changes brought on by the virus, he said.

But the situation could still leave some mothers and fathers struggling to jumpstart their careers again.

Wolfram is hopeful that won't be the case for her. With South Carolina continuing to deal with teacher shortage, she is confident she will be able to find a job again once her daughter returns to school.

"I feel very blessed and lucky to be in the situation where I could take the year off," she said.

"I'm a teacher. I feel pretty sure that I will be able to go back to work," she added. "But I do think for other parents, just taking the year off could ruin their career."