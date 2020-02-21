14 people apply for open seat on Charleston airport board after controversial CEO selection

Fourteen people are seeking a vacant seat on the Charleston airport board after one member resigned in January in protest over the closed selection of Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey as the agency’s new CEO.

The applicants, one of whom will be appointed at a later date by the Senate delegation from Charleston County, cover a wide range of professions and backgrounds. The appointee will sit on an 11-member board that oversees Charleston International, the state's busiest airport.

The applicants include:

• Raymond Berrouet, of North Charleston, director of sales and marketing of King Charles Inn;

• Jennifer Bihl, of Charleston, small business owner/transportation engineer at Bihl Engineering;

• H. Wayne Capps, of Mount Pleasant, director of public affairs, 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston;

• Ben D’Allesandro, of Charleston, of D’Allesandro’s Pizza;

• Mark Ellsworth, of Mount Pleasant, retired;

• Mark Fava, of Mount Pleasant, chief counsel of Boeing Co.;

• Edward B. “Ted” Fienning, of Charleston, professional leadership programs at The Citadel/U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Officer (naval aviator), The Citadel, Krause Center for Leadership and Ethics;

• Alan W. Fogle, of Charleston, physician with Roper St. Francis Health Care;

• Paul Gawrych, of Mount Pleasant, business owner of Asphalt Concepts LLC;

• Marreo Tarain McCray, of Ladson, liquefied natural gas specialist with Dominion Energy;

• Michael S. Seekings, of Charleston, self-employed attorney;

• Jonathan Michael Solomon, of Charleston, administrative assistant at College of Charleston;

• Edwin S. Taylor, of Folly Beach, Realtor (semi-retired), Taylor Coastal Realty LLC;

• Geiza Vargas-Vargas, of Charleston, partner at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP.

The new appointee will take over the unexpired term of former board member Henry Fishburne, who resigned on Jan. 27, the same day the airport board voted by a slim majority of six votes to offer the chief executive’s job to Summey at a starting salary of $290,000 a year.

Airport CEO Paul Campbell, a state senator from Goose Creek, will retire later this year after seven years at the helm. Summey is expected to begin work July 1 and serve side by side with Campbell for six months. He will also retain his position as County Council chairman until January.

Under state law, Summey automatically holds a seat on the board because of his position as chairman of County Council, but he did not vote for himself. His proxy, Charleston County Councilman Vic Rawl, made the motion to offer the position to Summey and voted for Summey.

The terms expires in June 2022. No salary comes with the airport board seat, but it does offer a per diem.

The Senate delegation has not set a meeting date to consider the applicants.