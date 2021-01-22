Paying retail workers to get coronavirus vaccine makes good business sense, leaders says

With grocery store workers in the next batch of vaccine recipients set for early spring, national chains are offering frontline workers pay or paid time off to get a shot in the arm and a Charleston business leader believes local firms will follow suit.

"I think we will see employers step up," said Bryan Derreberry, president and CEO of Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce. "They want to have their employees and businesses safe."

Derreberry hasn't heard of any incentives being offered by the chamber's 1,530 members for their 165,000 workers, but that doesn't mean they won't, he said.

"I think you will see a major push by employers to get their employees vaccinated," he said. "I think they will do everything they can to make sure employees safeguard themselves."

Derreberry agrees with providing paid time off for employees to receive the vaccine and he said it's important to make them aware of the closest place to get inoculated to expedite the process.

"The sooner the general population is healthy, the sooner they will have business success," he said.

Derreberry's comments come after a growing roster of national grocers with stores in Charleston and across South Carolina have joined the push to combat the coronavirus by offering workers a variety of incentives to get vaccinated.

Aldi, Lidl, Trader Joe's, Dollar General and Instacart have all recently announced plans to either pay employees or provide them paid hours off to get inoculated.

Discount grocery store Lidl, which operates a store in Goose Creek and will build another shop in North Charleston, said earlier this week it will pay its more than 6,000 U.S. employees who choose to get the vaccine an extra $200.

The company said the additional payment will help offset the costs associated with vaccine administration, including travel costs and childcare. The company will also accommodate employee schedules for vaccine appointments "free of any obstacles," said Johannes Fieber, CEO of Lidl US.

Rival Aldi is offering its hourly workers with two hours of pay for each vaccine dose they receive, giving workers up to four hours total of paid time off.

Discount retailer Dollar General and grocery store Trader Joe's are offering similar incentives.

"We do not want our employees to have to choose between receiving a vaccine or coming to work, so we are removing barriers," Dollar General said in a statement.

Instacart, the on-demand grocery delivery platform, will begin offering a $25 "vaccine support stipend" on Feb. 1 for its in-store workers and eligible independent contractors who have been vaccinated.

Vaccines are going to healthcare workers, nursing home residents and those 70 and older first, but grocery store employees in South Carolina will be able to sign up by the spring in the second eligible group, according to the vaccine schedule listed by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Companies want to be ready, but none of the retailers is mandating inoculations. The incentives are meant to prod workers into choosing safety for themselves and their customers once the vaccine is available.

Grocery store workers are in the Phase 1B group, deemed "frontline essential workers" by DHEC.

That group includes firefighters, law enforcement officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, postal service employees, as well as workers in manufacturing, public transit and education, including teachers, support staff and daycare workers.

A University of South Carolina retail expert said companies are wise to offer their workers an incentive to get vaccinated.

“Employers want to make sure everyone is safe when they come into their stores,” said Jeff Campbell, chairman of the school’s Department of Retailing. “Because there is no national mandate to get the vaccine, the alternative is offering employees incentives. It’s a small investment, and customers’ protection has a lot to do with it.”

Campbell believes incentives offered in the retail industry will be followed by those for hotel and restaurant workers in the hospitality field.

"Retail and hospitality are tied together in a lot of ways, and making sure employees are vaccinated will be very beneficial to both industries," he said.

Vaccine rollout started slower than anticipated in the U.S., and many of the delivered supplies haven't made their way into people's arms yet.

Nearly 40 million vaccine doses have been distributed across the nation as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while about 19.1 million doses have been administered, including close to 2.8 million people who have received both doses.

Federal officials had said 20 million people would have received first doses by the end of December, but that number fell far short of the goal. Vaccines became available in early December.

In South Carolina, about 425,000 doses had been received by Thursday, but just under 212,000 had been administered, according to DHEC.

To accelerate vaccine doses being administered across the nation, Walmart is expanding the number of states where inoculations could become more readily available.

The world's largest retailer already provides COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible in New Mexico and Arkansas, but it will soon broaden its reach to select stores in South Carolina, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey and Texas. The company will also offer vaccinations in Chicago and Puerto Rico.

The retailer's store locations include rural areas, where many people live in health-care deserts.

Walmart has the capacity give up to 13 million shots a month "when supply and allocations allow," Cheryl Pegus, Walmart's executive vice president of health and wellness, said in a blog post Friday.

Store sites offering the vaccines have not been announced.

Vaccines are free everywhere, but an administration fee can be charged, according to the CDC.

Vaccination providers can be reimbursed by the patient’s public or private insurance company or, for uninsured patients, by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund. People cannot be denied a vaccine if they are unable to pay the vaccine administration fee.