The Patriots Point Development Authority voted Friday to terminate its lease with the Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, ending a lease relationship which has been in place since 2013 and closing a chapter in a years-long effort to build a Medal of Honor Museum in Mount Pleasant.
"It is with some regret that we have been placed with this decision," said Ray Chandler, the chairman of the Patriots Point Development Authority's board, before members took a vote early Friday afternoon.
All board members voted to approve a resolution terminating the lease, except for Mount Pleasant mayor and Patriots Point Development Authority board member Will Haynie, who chose to abstain.
Haynie said he wanted to make it clear that the termination of the lease was a "stewardship decision" made by the board, separate from the interactions between the foundation and the town of Mount Pleasant.
The resolution cancelling the lease directly references the foundation's decision to search for other museum locations. In October, the Medal of Honor Museum Foundation's board voted to start a national search for other places to build the museum.
In its resolution, the board also references the foundation's ability to raise the funds needed to build the museum, which is projected to cost about $100 million.
The document states that Patriots Point has "seen no indication that the foundation has in the past or will in the future develop the organization, employ the national professional fundraising consultants or engage the national board capable of raising the funds to build and operate the museum."
The lease agreement, which was initiated on July 1, 2013, gave the foundation use of land at Patriots Point for $1 a year.