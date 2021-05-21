Patriots Point selects leader of Texas military museum as new executive director

The board of the state-owned Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum named the leader of a Texas World War II museum as its next executive director.
Rorie Cartier was elected by board members unanimously May 20. Cartier will bring prior experience with military-focused museums to the Yorktown aircraft carrier when he starts the new job in July.
Cartier is currently museum director for the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg, Texas. Before joining that institution, Cartier was Assistant Director of Development for the Admiral Nimitz Foundation and had leadership positions with the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, according to an announcement of the hiring from Patriots Point.
More than 90 people had applied for the job.
Patriots Point Development Authority board vice chairman said in a statement Friday that Cartier was selected after a "thorough nationwide search."
“His combination of energy and experience as an educator, fundraiser and service at two of the most respected military museums in America provides an enviable skill set to lead Patriots Point into the future," Adams said.
Cartier also serves on various museum and tourism-related leadership boards, like the board of directors at his local Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Texas Association of Museums.
He holds a Ph.D. in history from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland.
At the National Museum of the Pacific War, which is about World War II in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater, Cartier helped to gain accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums. In February, the museum announced its new status as a Smithsonian Affiliate.
The Mount Pleasant museum's previous director, Larry Murray, had announced his resignation from the role in February. Murray was in the role for about two years. Murray had previously been deputy director for legislative affairs for the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles.
Murray's predecessor at Patriots Point, Mac Burdette, was at the museum's helm for nine years before his retirement in 2019.