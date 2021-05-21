Patriots Point picks Texas military museum leader as its new director

State-owned Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum named the leader of a Texas World War II museum as its next executive director.

Rorie Cartier was elected by board members unanimously May 21. Cartier will bring prior experience with military-focused museums to the Yorktown aircraft carrier when he starts the new job in July 1.

Cartier is currently museum director for the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg, Texas, about 70 miles north of San Antonio. Previously, he was assistant director of development for the Admiral Nimitz Foundation and held leadership positions with the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Patriots Point said in statement.

The Mount Pleasant military and visitors attraction said it received about 90 applications for the opening.

Patriots Point Development Authority vice chairman Wayne Adams said that Cartier was chosen after a "thorough nationwide search."

“His combination of energy and experience as an educator, fundraiser and service at two of the most respected military museums in America provides an enviable skill set to lead Patriots Point into the future," Adams said.

Cartier also serves on various museum and tourism-related boards, including his local visitors bureau and the Texas Association of Museums.

He has a Ph.D. in history from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland.

At the National Museum of the Pacific War, which focuses on World War II in the Asiatic-Pacific theater, Cartier helped to gain accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums. In February, the museum announced its new status as a Smithsonian Affiliate.

Patriots Point started looking for a new executive director after Larry Murray announced in February he was stepping down after about two years. He is now a senior principal at the defense consulting firm Burdeshaw Associates LLC, according to his LinkedIn page.

Murray's predecessor at Patriots Point, Mac Burdette, was at the museum's helm for nine years before he retired in 2019.