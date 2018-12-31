Visitors to Patriots Point will be able to set their own prices for parking and admission this weekend.
The Mount Pleasant attraction will accept any fare, starting at $0, and encourages guests to pay what they can afford.
This is the eighth year the museum site has offered its "Pay What You Can" weekend. Executive director Mac Burdette said the program is a way for Patriots Point to give back to the community for its support throughout the year.
“We want those who live in the Charleston area and who drive by our ships every day to have a chance to tour the museum without having to worry about their financial situations," Burdette said.
Admission gives visitors access to the Yorktown aircraft carrier, the Laffey destroyer and the Clamagore submarine. Guests can also tour the Vietnam Experience Exhibit and the Medal of Honor Museum aboard the Yorktown.
Adult admission to Patriots Point is regularly $24, and parking is $5. Active duty military in uniform and children under 6 are always admitted for free.
Patriots Point is one of the Charleston area's most expensive attractions, along with the South Carolina Aquarium which charges $29.95 for adults.
A notice on the Patriots Point website this week reminded guests that the state-owned site is open and not affected by the ongoing federal government shutdown. Two other Charleston-area historic attractions, Fort Moultrie and Fort Sumter, both National Park Service sites, are closed.