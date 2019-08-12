Second-quarter earnings edged slightly higher for the Charleston-based parent of CresCom Bank as declining interest rates weighed on the bottom line.
Net income at Carolina Financial Corp. totaled $15.1 million for the April-June period, an increase of less than 1%.
The company's roughly 60-branch CresCom community banking unit earned about $15.8 million on "excellent" loan growth of about 6% from a year ago, CEO Jerry Rexroad said.
"The Carolinas are really blessed to have a number of markets that are just growing very, very well compared to national averages," he said during a conference call with analysts.
But a small loss at the holding company's Atlanta-based wholesale mortgage business and other expenses nicked earnings by about $750,000.
Also, Rexroad said, falling interest rates during the quarter triggered a $2.2 million loss tied to the value of financial contracts known as swaps that are designed to manage risk. That outweighed a $1.9 million gain from the sale of investment securities.
All in all, Rexroad said he was "really pleased with the quarter," which the company followed up with the announcement of a new acquisition.
Carolina Financial said on July 15 that it is expanding its retail footprint in the Charlotte market by agreeing to buy Lincolnton, N.C.-based Carolina Trust Bank.
The $100 million purchase will give CresCom 11 branches and a loan production office in and around the Charlotte area, including Concord and Gastonia.
"I think that our teams will merge very well together and we were very pleased that the transaction, from our perspective, was very financially attractive," Rexroad said.
With nearly $3.9 billion in assets, Carolina Financial is the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina, behind the much larger South State Corp.