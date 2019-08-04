Twenty-five years ago, Spartanburg's Wofford College welcomed the Carolina Panthers for its first-ever training camp, an event that would become a defining aspect of the city’s identity and a jolt to its local visitor industry.

Now celebrating its "silver season," the Upstate city is looking toward a future without the annual event.

The Charlotte-based NFL team’s contract with the college ends after this year, and the camp will relocate in the near future. Legislation allowing the team about $115 million in tax breaks to build a new training facility in York County was passed earlier this year.

“We’re going to take a hit,” said Chris Jennings, the executive vice president of Visit Spartanburg.

But Jennings isn't worried. In the quarter century since the first Panthers camp launched — and particularly over the last five years — Spartanburg has developed a "sustainable, tourism-driving community," he said.

Even at its peak economic impact, the revenue the training camp brings annually to the Spartanburg area is a fraction of the predicted effect the York County facility will have. Supporters estimated economic impacts from the deal will exceed $3.7 billion.

Owner David Tepper has pledged that the team will maintain a presence in Spartanburg, but it's not clear yet what that will look like.

Though the camp will eventually move to the new training facility in Rock Hill, Tepper said last week that it hadn't been determined whether the camp will stay in Spartanburg or move to Charlotte in the interim.

Camp competition

Shortly after the Carolina Panthers were added to the NFL, both Spartanburg and Charleston were hoping to lure the team’s training camp to their college campuses, according to an Associated Press report from October 1993.

Wofford’s president at the time, Joab Lesesne, had said the school’s athletic facilities needed some improvements, but the dormitories, food service and other infrastructure needed for the camp were already there. The Citadel also told reporters it was contacting NFL officials about the possibility of hosting the team’s training camp. A spokesman said the school already had the facilities and equipment the team would need.

But Spartanburg had a different competitive edge: Jerry Richardson, who owned the Panthers from its founding until selling it for nearly $2.3 billion last year, attended college at Wofford.

It was agreed that Wofford could host the camp if it updated its athletic facilities to meet NFL standards. The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce, the county and Wofford worked together to secure the deal, and the first camp was planned for the summer of 1995.

Lesesne told the Post and Courier that year that he thought the camp would bring a “broader kind of tourism” to Spartanburg.

Bringing downtown 'to life'

Nearly 19,000 people attended the first-ever Panthers training camp at Wofford. At its peak in 2016 — the same year the Panthers played in the Superbowl — more than 135,000 people came, and, though attendance decreased in 2017 and again last year, the economic impact of the camp continued to grow.

Just from 2014 to 2018, the estimated economic impact of the camp tripled, from $5.23 million to $15.16 million.

That’s because the visitors’ spending behaviors changed, according to a visitor impact study completed last year.

The number of nights that visitors stayed in town increased every year from 2015 to 2018, going from an average of just under two nights to 3 ½. The average amount a party spent during their visit also changed substantially from 2017 to 2018, according to figures from the CVB. Parties spent an average of $304 in the area compared to $176, an increase of 72 percent.

The county had already boasted Revolutionary War battle sites, historic homes and parks. But the amenities that keep a visitor in town for a night — or multiple nights — like a mix of hotel options, restaurants and retail, particularly downtown, has “really come to life” over the last five years, Jennings said.

Since 2000, there has been almost $502 million invested in downtown development in Spartanburg, according to the Spartanburg Downtown Development Partnership. The city now boasts close to 60 restaurants and around 115 attractions. Just in a several year span, Jennings said, the city went from having one craft brewery to five.

Though the camp was a “tremendous boon” for the area, Spartanburg has “grown into its own as a tourist destination," said Laura Corbin, a spokesperson for Wofford.

Defining a destination

Until about a decade ago, the Spartanburg area didn't have a tourism plan. Now, it’s shifted its status from a stopover on drives to a destination in its own right, Jennings said.

New lodgings have been popping up quickly in Spartanburg County, where the inventory of rooms increased by about 23 percent over a two-year period.

The city's tourism bureau recently commissioned a feasibility study, which Jennings said will be used as a guide for the area going forward.

One definite component of the visitor industry is sports tournaments. Between facilities like the indoor-outdoor Upward Star Center sports complex and Tyger River Park, which has 13 fields for baseball and softball, the area has already been attracting large tournaments and plans to bring in more.

Though, comparatively, the visitor impact in Spartanburg is much smaller than in its Upstate neighbor — about $308 million to Greenville's $1.3 billion — the area is on an upward trend.

Over the past five years, Spartanburg’s tourism industry has grown by about 9.4 percent a year, Bob Brookover, a professor for Clemson University’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management, found in a recent analysis.

And even when the Panthers training camp relocates, Jennings said, Spartanburg will be the only South Carolina city that feels like "a homecoming" for the team.