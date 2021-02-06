Pandemic skews labor union totals, but SC still has lowest count

South Carolinians who've lost jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic have been overwhelmingly non-union workers, and that's given organized labor a boost in the percentage of employees it represents, even as the Palmetto State retained its title as the least-unionized place in the nation.

Labor unions represented 3.8 percent of South Carolina's shrinking workforce in 2020, according to a recent report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's up from 2.7 percent in 2019.

The figures represent workers who are union members and those who are covered by collective bargaining agreements even if they haven't joined a union.

The number of South Carolina workers who are members of a union also increased — to 2.7 percent last year from 2.2 percent in 2019.

That's still the nation's lowest rate of unionized workers and those covered by collective bargaining pacts. North Carolina had the next-lowest rate while Hawaii and New York had the nation's highest totals.

South Carolina and North Carolina have right-to-work laws, which dilute organized labor’s influence by allowing employees to work in union shops without joining the union or paying union dues. Such workers are still covered by any collective bargaining agreement reached by their union counterparts. Hawaii and New York do not have right-to-work laws.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics pointed out that steep employment declines gave organized labor an advantage, as most of the leisure, hospitality and other sectors experiencing job losses had little union representation. The number of employed South Carolinians on payrolls last year fell 104,000 from to 2019, the report stated, while the number of unionized workers increased by 12,000.

The report "should be interpreted with caution," the bureau warned, adding that comparing 2020 figures against other years can be misleading because of the skewed statistics.

Despite the cautions, pro-union groups seized on the numbers as evidence of organized labor's advantages.

"Where workers have been able to act collectively and bargain through their union, they have been able to secure enhanced safety measures, additional premium pay and paid sick time during the pandemic," said Heidi Shierholz, director of policy for the Economic Policy Institute. "Due to this, unionized workers have had a voice in how their employers have navigated the pandemic, including negotiating for terms of furloughs or work-share arrangements to save jobs. This likely played a role in limiting overall job loss among unionized workers."

Jennifer Dorning, president of the AFL-CIO Department for Professional Employees, said organized labor has "been pivotal throughout the pandemic, protecting their members' health, safety and economic livelihood."

"Amidst a global pandemic and economic recession, professionals are continuing to organize and join unions," Dorning said. "Joining together with their coworkers is the only way for professionals to win sustained, substantive change at work, and is the best path forward for professionals who want to protect their livelihoods during periods of economic uncertainty."

The national union membership rate stood at 10.8 percent in 2020, up from an all-time low of 10.5 percent the previous year.

Nationally, men continued to have a higher union membership rate than women — 11 percent versus 10.5 percent — and union workers, on average, made $186 per week more than their non-union counterparts. The union membership rate of public-sector workers continued to be more than five times the rate of private-sector workers — 34.8 percent versus 6.3 percent.

Despite the nation’s low union membership rate, a recent Gallup poll showed 65 percent of Americans have a favorable view of organized labor — up from 64 percent in 2019 and the highest its been since 2003.

"Americans' support for unions is politically polarized, as it has been since 2001, when Gallup began tracking the measure annually," Gallup said in a news release. "Democrats' current 83 percent approval of labor unions is the highest on record since then. At the same time, 45 percent of Republicans and 64 percent of independents approve of unions."

Gallup has been tracking union sentiment since 1936, the advent of the modern U.S. labor movement. During its initial year, 72 percent of Americans said they had a favorable view of organized labor.