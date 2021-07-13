Pandemic purchases push cargo levels to annual record at Port of Charleston

The nation's pandemic-induced shopping spree helped push the Port of Charleston to record highs for its last fiscal year, as consumers traded vacations and dining out for online purchases that have clogged global supply chains trying to keep up with the shipments of goods.

Nearly 2.55 million cargo containers measured by 20-foot lengths moved across the port's three terminals through June 30 compared to the previous 12 months for a 9.6 percent increase. The net number of boxes regardless of size totaled 1.42 million, or 7.7 percent better than the previous fiscal year.

"While the global pandemic has placed great strain on global supply chains, it has also highlighted how incredibly vital maritime, motor carrier and logistics workers are to the supply chain," Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority, said in a written statement. "They are keeping freight moving while handling unprecedented cargo increases."

The workhorse Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant handled nearly 82 percent of containerized cargo in fiscal 2021, with the rest split between the North Charleston Terminal and the newly opened Leatherman Terminal.

Although much of the world is emerging from coronavirus shutdowns, supply chains are constrained by shoppers gorging on online purchases and a global lack of available shipping containers to transport the goods.

Economists had predicted consumers would quickly shift their spending toward services such as restaurant meals and away from products like furniture and electronics once the pandemic receded. But shipping lines report retailers are already booking space for holiday merchandise with the expectation that supply chain woes won't be getting better any time soon.

That likely means continued growth at Charleston's port through the peak fall shipping season.

The port enters the new fiscal year on the tail of a record-breaking month of June, when 231,758 20-foot containers came and went, or 48.1 percent better than June 2020 and 15.6 percent better than the same month in 2019.

Looking back at fiscal 2021, the port saw a 27 percent year-over-year increase in vehicle shipments, mostly exports of BMW X-models built at the German automaker's sprawling Spartanburg County campus. The SPA's rail-served inland ports in Greer and Dillon also set cargo records for the fiscal year.

The only downside was the cruise ship segment, which saw no passengers for the year due to the coronavirus. Carnival Cruise Line, which bases its Sunshine cruise ship at Union Pier in downtown Charleston, hasn't said when cruises will resume, but media reports have pegged the restart date at some point post-Labor Day.