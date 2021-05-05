Pakistani restaurant to begin revamping former Jestine's Kitchen; furniture shop to relocate

The former Jestine's Kitchen site in downtown Charleston soon could be serving dishes again under a totally different name and concept.

Pakistani restaurant Ma'am Saab recently applied for a license to sell beer, wine and liquor at 251 Meeting St., and co-owner Raheel Gauba expects to have the new venue renovated and open by July or August.

Gauba's wife and co-owner Maryam Ghaznavi launched the exotic food offering last year in the restaurant incubator Workshop, which is closing in late May at 1503 King St. Extension. Ma'am Saab, which started as a pop-up, began delivering meals during the pandemic as the only kitchen service from Workshop before becoming an onsite restaurant in May of last year when businesses began to reopen partially. "Workshop was a true incubator," Gauba said. "It truly served its purpose. We got 10 years worth of experience in one year." Once the Workshop site closes, Gauba, who also is creative director and head of marketing, said to expect a surprise announcement in the next couple of weeks about the restaurant's plans in the interim before opening the downtown site. He said details about the new location also will dribble out, but he described the final product as what will be "a unique destination." The new restaurant's design is still being worked out, Gauba said, after meeting with the architect on May 4. Jestine's Kitchen, a staple of Southern comfort food for 24 years, closed last June amid the pandemic.

Rearranging the furnisher

A home furnishings shop plans to consolidate its two Mount Pleasant shops into a new location by late summer.

Haven's Furniture and Home Décor recently leased 4,175 square feet in two suites at 1129 Oakland Market Road in the Market at Oakland Shopping Center in northern Mount Pleasant, according to the commercial real estate firm Belk|Lucy.

Haven's currently operates at 1518 Highway 17 and 492-A La Mesa Road off Long Point Road.

Owner Angie Balderson also recently opened a shop at 214 Azalea Square Blvd., Unit 420-B, in Azalea Square Shopping Center in Summerville.

New ensemble

A downtown Charleston resale shop is now in a new location.

Ensemble Consignment Boutique can now be found at 444 King St. near the American Theater after moving from 24 Ann St.

Owner Kristen James said the new space is much bigger than the previous location and is also more visible on the city's main retail corridor.

A grand opening is set for 11 a.m.-7 p.m. May 8. Store hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Rebirth

A downtown Charleston shop that caters to items for young children and expectant mothers will celebrate its move to a renovated three-floor building during a grand reopening celebration 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 8.

Three years after work first stated on the new site, Under the Almond Trees is moving to 190 King St. from 171 King. The 7,000-square-foot space once housed Julia Santen Gallery and Audubon Gallery in separate shops. The two buildings are now connected.

Owned by Hillary Lamendola, the retailer carries items for children from birth to age five, including car seats, strollers, feeding gear, teethers, clothes, shoes, toys, books and other products. It also offers maternity clothing and accessories.

The new space also offers a 1,000-square-foot deck for events and parties.

As part of the reopening party, attendees will enjoy a ribbon-cutting ceremony, food truck, balloon artist, prizes and giveaways, frozen treats, games and local authors.

Dollars and cents

Family Dollar at 478 Meeting St. is open once again after being closed for nearly a year to undergo a total renovation.

The store has been closed since the riot last May in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Flooring it

Flooring Factory is relocating in Goose Creek to make way for a new Aldi discount supermarket.

The shop at 205 St. James Ave. will move to 103 Lumber Lane on May 10, but it's not expected to be a permanent location.

"We will be operating from there normally until we have further information on our new permanent location," the company said in an email.

Meanwhile, Flooring Factory soon will open its new location in Mount Pleasant.

The 8,450-square-foot store can be found at 1119 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. in the same retail center where Stuckey Furniture is located, just south of Bowman Road.

No-frills grocer Aldi said in December it planned to open a new store in Goose Creek in the strip center that includes beauty products supplier Hair Zone, which has not announced plans to relocate.

Work is expected to begin by the middle of the year on the new grocery location with an opening likely in 2022.

Clearing the air

A Charleston-based air purifying business hopes to bring several breaths of fresh air on the road to a post-pandemic environment.

BOX Pure Air, an exclusive distributor of AIRBOX HEPA filtration systems, announced May 4 it has opened an office and store at 145 King Street, Suite 131, in the SunTrust building. HEPA stands for "high-efficiency particulate absorbing or arrestance" filter.

"Making Charleston America's first clean air city is an ambitious but attainable goal," said BOX Pure Air's founder, Ryan Cowell of Mount Pleasant. "By working with governmental agencies and community stakeholders to create 'safe air zones,' I believe we will start to see our city in a post-COVID light."

The company strives to help businesses and consumers create a safe and healthy clean air environment that is free of airborne pathogens.

Phoenix-based renewable energy company SinglePoint Inc. acquired Charleston-based BOX Pure Air in March.