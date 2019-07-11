A popular Mount Pleasant restaurant is adding a second location in the Charleston region.
Page's Okra Grill announced on its Facebook page it will open a new site in the developing Nexton community near Summerville.
"We have Some BIG news," the Facebook posts reads.
"Page’s Okra Grill is coming to Nexton in Summerville. We closed on the property today (Wednesday). My family is so excited to bring Page’s to Such a Great Community."
An accompanying map shows it going in the Nexton Square shopping center at U.S. Highway 17A and Brighton Park Boulevard that's slated to open soon. Taco Boy opened its newest restaurant there last month. Hall's Chophouse also will open a second Lowcountry location in the shopping center.
Page's is targeting the fall of 2020 for an opening.