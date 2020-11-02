Owners of several large SC malls file for bankruptcy

The landlord of five South Carolina shopping centers filed for bankruptcy protection Monday, nearly eight months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced tenants to darken storefronts and withhold monthly rent checks.

CBL Properties said its prepackaged restructuring agreement, if approved, will cut its debt by about $1.5 billion, revise loan terms and recapitalize the business.

"Through this process, all day-to-day operations ... will continue as normal," the company said. "CBL’s customers, tenants and partners can expect business as usual" at the 107 shopping centers it owns or manages.

CEO Stephen D. Lebovitz said in a written statement that the bankruptcy reorganization "will provide CBL with the best plan to emerge as a stronger and more stable company” and put the company "in a better position to execute on our strategies and move forward as a stable and profitable business.”

The Chattanooga, Tenn.-based real estate investment firm struck a restructuring deal with more than 60 percent of its creditors in August and originally planned to file for bankruptcy to complete the reorganization Oct 1. It extended that date to Monday as negotiations continued.

Lebovitz said he expects more talks in the weeks ahead "in an effort to reach a tri-party consensual agreement" between CBL and the lenders that haven't signed onto the debt-cutting proposal.

Even before the virus upended the economy in March, many of the nation's malls struggled to attract consumers who have altered their buying habits by shopping online. The COVID-19 lockdown magnified CBL's woes by forcing the closure of its properties for more than two months, triggering a sharp rise in uncollectible rental income.

In South Carolina, the company owns or manages more than 2.1 million square feet of retail space, including Northwoods Mall in North Charleston and a half stake in Myrtle Beach’s Coastal Grand Mall, which is the largest enclosed shopping destination in the state. It also has a pair of retail centers in the Upstate and another along the Grand Strand.

Previously, CBL owned Citadel Mall in Charleston. The company turned that property over to the bank in 2013, after deciding to stop paying off the $64 million mortgage it owed against the then-struggling shopping center.

CBL has said more than 30 of its retail tenants have filed for bankruptcy this year and are cutting stores, including a woman's apparel chain Ascena, which has 100 Ann Taylor, LOFT and other shops within its national mall portfolio. At Coastal Grand, the men's clothing company Jos. A Bank recently closed its doors.

The company was one of two U.S. mall owners to seek bankruptcy protection on Monday. The other was Philadelphia-based Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, the owner of Magnolia Mall in Florence.

The two landlords are turning to the court system to fix their balance sheets just ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season. With reported coronavirus cases on the rise, malls will need to limit crowds during what is traditionally their busiest time of the year.

At the same time, the big chains that were able to stay open during the pandemic, such as Amazon, Target and Walmart, will be looking to keep driving shoppers to their stores and websites.