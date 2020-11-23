Owner of 16 shuttered SC movie theaters gets financial injection

The financially ailing parent of one of the largest movie theater chains in South Carolina has lined up a $750 million financial lifeline that it hopes will carry it to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cineworld Group said its finances will be strengthened by a new $450 million loan source and the extension of an existing credit line.
Media outlets have reported over in recent days that the London-based company was considering filing for the U.K.'s version of bankruptcy protection. The new financing will enable it to avoid that step.
"With vaccine development progressing, this should give investors significantly greater confidence in Cineworld emerging from the crisis, allowing the company to capture demand as it returns with a robust slate of postponed films," analysts at Investec told investors.
In the United States, the company owns Regal Cinemas, which recently shut down operations for the second time this year.
All 536 Regal theaters, including 15 that were reopened in South Carolina over the summer, went dark again last month because of a lack of new releases and crowd restrictions that were still in effect in key markets. Cineworld also pulled the plug on all U.K. film showings.
In addition to the pandemic-induced financial stresses, the company is saddled with $4 billion in debt, with some of it tied to its purchase of Regal.
Cineworld's latest "base case scenario" assumes that theaters will be able to reopen by next May at the latest.
"We look forward to resuming our operations and welcoming movie fans around the world back to the big screen for an exciting and full slate of films in 2021," CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a written statement
Cineworld paid $3.6 billion for Regal in 2018.
The Knoxville, Tenn.-based chain operates 16 multiplexes in South Carolina, including three in the Charleston region and four around Columbia. A Spartanburg location did not reopen with the rest over the summer because of local restrictions on public gatherings, according to the company's website.