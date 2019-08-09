A family-owned beach chair rental company is in dire straits after a storm that blew through Thursday evening wreaked havoc on Isle of Palms.

Isle of Palms Beach Chair & Bike Company experienced "the most devastating pop-up storm that has hit our company" in their more than 20-year history, causing the popular beach equipment rental service to have half of their inventory damaged or lost by intense winds in a spontaneous storm.

Katrina Limbach, owner and vice president of marketing, told The Post and Courier that the storm came so quick there wasn't time to react.

"We are devastated by this but are thankful that no one was hurt," Limbach said. "We have small children with another on the way and this is our livelihood."

On Thursday evening, authorities were working two fires caused by lightning strikes, according to a dispatch supervisor with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center. One was on Isle of Palms and the other was in Mount Pleasant.

The National Weather Service in Charleston said winds reached from 55 mph to 60 mph around Isle of Palms. Early reports indicated more than four inches of rain, quarter-sized hail, and multiple trees and roads flooded on Isle of Palms and nearby Sullivan's Island.

Limbach said staff was repairing chairs and umbrellas on Friday and some staff members were traveling to North Carolina to purchase more chairs.

"A substantial portion of our inventory took damage," Limbach said. "Thankfully, this is tailing off at peak season. So we're hoping to make a full recovery next week."