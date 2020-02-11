Outfitter REI begins hiring to fill its Columbia location at BullStreet District

This is the new Columbia-area Retail weekly column that will be posted on Tuesday mornings at postandcourier.com. Do you know of an opening, expansion or closing that should be included? Write to mfitts@postandcourier.com.

COLUMBIA — The opening for the Columbia location of outdoor outfitter REI looms closer, with the building's construction complete and the company hiring staffers.

REI, the first major tenant in the retail area at Columbia's BullStreet District, has begun advertising to hire staff, including bike mechanics, and sales and inventory help.

The building's exterior now is complete, and the interior has been turned over to REI's team to be outfitted, according to Chandler Cox, project manager for Hughes Development.

Store opening continues to be on track for May, and it won't be a lone retailer for long. Several additional leases have been signed, and those tenants will be announced when those companies are ready to do so, according to Cox.

As the first major retailer at the site, the success of the REI co-op will be closely watched as a barometer of the demand for its substantial retail space close to downtown.

North Main location back on market

A set of properties at 2203-2207 North Main St. with several buildings is back on the market after plans for a Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint fell through.

Martin's is a Tennessee-based restaurant chain that features whole hog barbecue and wet or dry ribs. It has 10 locations including one in James Island near Charleston. A proposal to put a restaurant location on North Main, with re-use plans for several of the buildings, has fallen through, according to J.P. Scurry, a senior vice president at Crosland Barnes Group.

The site has five buildings and would be well-situated for use as a restaurant or a small office, Scurry said.

Odd Bird takes flight

Odd Bird Books, the indie bookstore in the Arcade Mall in downtown Columbia, is open and did strong business during its first Saturday, according to owner Benjamin Adams.

With Soda City Market outside drawing crowds, Odd Bird had a strong sales showing on Feb. 1, and Adams expects Saturdays to be the busy time at the small bookstore. Opening day was so busy that he had to hastily order more books for the shop, Adams said.

He expects that Saturdays will continue to be the busy days for his store, but he's pleased that he's seeing some browsing from Arcade Mall shoppers at lunchtimes and after 5 p.m., as workers get ready to leave downtown for home. Adams believe he will have as much walk-in traffic as he was hoping for to make the store a success.

With shelving for about 2,000 books at most in the small shop and no back room, he will have to be quick in ordering to keep the Odd Bird inventory up-to-date with the latest offerings

"It's like a produce stall," Adams said. "They have to be fresh."

Fuddruckers in Columbia has closed

The Columbia location of Fuddruckers closed last week after 34 years in the business at 1801 Bush River Road.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The burger bar chain is a forerunner of the current fast casual trend of restaurants that combine fast-food ordering with freshly made meals. In recent years Fuddruckers had to compete locally with more recent fast-casual burger places in the market such as Smashburger and Five Guys.

In other burger joint news, the Hardee's at 7019 Parklane Road near Columbia Place Mall has closed.

The Woody comes to Main Street

Former Vista dance club The Woody is readying for its re-opening on Columbia’s growing Main Street. The new location below the Hendrix restaurant in the 1600 block of Main Street provides two floors and a much larger kitchen than its Vista location.

The Windham family developed a tapas style menu for their new location, with items like crab cakes, filet medallions and sliders. They plan to offer the full menu from 4 until 10 or 11 p.m., and downsize to a smaller menu thereafter.

The club will continue to hold its weekly dance/lesson nights with salsa and shag events. It will hold a grand opening on Feb. 21 with longtime local disc jockey Woody Windham, the club's namesake, on hand.

David Clarey contributed to this report.

Do you know of a retail business in the Midlands that is opening, closing or expanding? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.