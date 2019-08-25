Design plans for an outdoor pavilion which would house three new exhibits and revamp the face of Charleston's Children's Museum of the Lowcountry are up for review this week.
The city's Board of Architectural Review will evaluate renderings of a "play pavilion" that replaced earlier plans for a two-story building next to the museum, which is housed in a former train shed on Ann St.
Originally, the museum had hoped to build an all-new building next to its existing structure, but the estimated cost of construction was too high, said Nichole Myles, executive director. She described the pavilion plans as having "the same aesthetic quality at a much lower cost.”
The addition is part of the museum's larger “Make & Believe” campaign — a $6.2 million renovation and overhaul project. The first phase, which involved installing new heating and cooling systems, adding a ceiling and redoing the bathrooms, was completed earlier this year.
Eventually, museum leaders plan to install new custom designed exhibits in every room of the museum.
The pavilion will also include three all-new exhibit areas, starting with an interactive area that mimics the activity at the Port of Charleston. The second area, “Lottawatta Island," will have water features and a bedazzled volcano, and the last section will house a sea monster that children can climb inside and explore.
According to plans, the entrance to the museum will be moved from the center of the building to the end of the structure facing Ann St.
The BAR will review designs of the pavilion at its meeting Wednesday, starting at 4:30 p.m. on the first floor of the Gaillard Center.
On task force
Members of a Charleston task force will meet one more time before proposed changes to the city's hotel rules go back to City Council for possible final approval.
The proposal cleared the last hurdle — a review from the Planning Commission — last month, but the group attached some recommendations for the group to review.
A couple of commission members suggested that the wholesale ban on hotel rooftop bars and restaurants included in the amended ordinance may be too strict. The task force meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday in City Council Chambers at 80 Broad St.
Free funding workshop
Nonprofit groups interested in applying for proceeds from Summerville's hospitality and accommodations taxes are invited to participate in a workshop Thursday.
Applicants can learn how to apply for the money. The town's Hospitality and Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee will also explain the selection process it uses to make recommendations to Town Council. The free event starts at 6 p.m. in the Doty Park Depot Building at 320 N. Laurel St.