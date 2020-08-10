Out with the old signs, in with the new at recently sold Charleston bank

A homegrown bank brand that's been part of the South Carolina financial landscape for most of the past decade has vanished.

The once-familiar CresCom name has been replaced with United Bank's signage at all of the former lender's 73 branches. The central element of the new logo is a large green U.

The switch was completed by last week, about 90 days after the sale of Carolina Financial Corp. to United Bankshares Inc. of West Virginia was finalized. The all-stock transaction was valued at nearly $818 million.

Carolina Financial was the locally based parent of CresCom, which since the last recession grew to become the second-biggest bank headquartered in South Carolina.

The lender's mashed-up name and its red, white and blue color scheme made its debut in early 2012, when Crescent Bank of Myrtle Beach was combined with Community FirstBank of Charleston. Carolina Financial owned both franchises and decided to consolidate their two charters for efficiency reasons.

The parent company then elevated its profile among investors by listing its closely held stock on the Nasdaq in 2014. The move gave CresCom the currency it needed to engineer a series of acquisitions that quickly expanded its footprint into several key North Carolina markets.

Carolina Financial agreed to be sold last November, saying it needed size and deeper pockets to compete effectively with bigger rivals.

The deal closed May 1. The so-called systems conversion of CresCom account information is taking place this quarter, according to United Bank, which did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

The merged lender has $26.2 billion in assets and 226 offices in the Carolinas, West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Georgia, and Washington, D.C.