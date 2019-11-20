An estimated 3,800 out-of-state retailers have paid almost $64 million in sales taxes to South Carolina since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled they could be required to pay, the state Department of Revenue reported.

A June 2018 high court ruling found those businesses could be required to collect sales taxes on purchases.

Since Nov. 1, 2018, any retailer making $100,000 or more in sales to state residents has been required to obtain an S.C. business license and collect the 6 percent tax, plus any county-specific taxes that apply based on the buyer's residence.

"This means an additional $64 million will be available for education, property tax relief, roads or other needs in South Carolina," Revenue Director Hartley Powell said in a statement Wednesday.

Of that amount, almost $34 million will go into the state's general fund, which already is projected to raise $1.8 billion in additional revenue above what had been forecast.

An additional about $8.5 million of the out-of-state tax dollars would go to each of two dedicated funds: the Education Improvement Act and the Homestead Exemption. The rest of the collection will be distributed to local governments.

Before the Supreme Court ruling, some out-of-state merchants did not report their retail sales to South Carolina residents. For years, many online retailers did not collect state sales taxes, and South Carolina residents were expected to report their purchases and pay their own sales taxes based on an earlier high court decision from 1992.

Amazon, the mammoth online sales giant, enjoyed a reprieve from state sales taxes from 2011 to 2016. The company continues to skirmish with the state in court over as much as as $12.5 million in sales tax on goods sold through its website in early 2016 by independent merchants.

A South Carolina court ruled in September that Amazon should have collected those taxes, rejecting the company's assertion it was merely an intermediary in the transactions. Amazon is appealing the verdict.

In April the state reinforced its stance on sales taxes, with Gov. Henry McMaster signing the Marketplace Facilitator Act. The law spells out that any entity helping a transaction being completed, even if not based in South Carolina or not receiving a fee, has an obligation to collect and pass along state sales taxes.