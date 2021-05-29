Our pets: Part of our neighborhoods, our homes and our lives

We are a country of pet owners and pet lovers. According to recent stats from the American Pets Products Association, (APPA) nearly 67 percent of us have at least one pet.
That is the highest number on record according to an article from Fortunly. We pamper them unabashedly. Statista released a report in April that forecasts that we’ll spend $110 billion on them in 2021, that’s up from $99 billion last year.
In October of last year, Today’s Veterinary Business reported that about 11.38 million people got a new pet during the pandemic, and three out of four pet-owners said that spending time with their pooch, kitty or other pet helped relieve stress and increased their overall sense of well-being. Out of 2,000 people surveyed (pet owners and non-pet owners since the pandemic began), 16 percent of Generation Z’ers got a new pet, 13 percent of millennials did and 3 percent of baby boomers bought a new pet.
Rover.com polled 1,000 pet owners and only 13 percent of them were new pet owners during the pandemic, compared to 66 percent who already had a cat or dog. Those seasoned pet owners welcomed in more new furry friends and 14 percent of them adopted both a dog and cat. The top two reasons for the surge were emotional support and “they needed something positive in their life.”
For those of us who are pet owners, we know what that means. Our pets are family – they give us so much. We travel with them; we spoil them and we love them dearly. Since 1988, there has been a 20 percent increase in pet ownership, and there’s no sign that’s ever going to slow down.
It’s not surprising that Charleston, being a top pick for buyers now across the country, has become a very pet-friendly place. In a December 2020 Rent.com study, Charleston ranked No. 2 out of the top ten of “The Best Cities for Pets.” The Charleston area has 92.9 percent pet-friendly apartments, 14.1 pet businesses per capita (10,000 people) and we spend an average of $50.50 at our veterinarians. Neighborhoods, both established and new, throughout the Lowcountry have plenty of pet places for our children with paws to roam and play.
New developments
“Pet-friendly is really a requirement when designing and building new home communities today,” said Will Jenkinson of Carolina One New Homes. “I would definitely say that pet owners are in the majority in our region over ‘non-pet owners,’ and in most cases, they are family members.”
Jenkins referenced how builders are constructing pet-specific places both inside and outside the home. “Local Builder Mungo Homes offers a pet pad option under the stairs in their homes and you see lots of ‘bark parks’ and community trail systems often used for dog walking in developments such as Nexton, The Ponds and Carolina Park,” he said.
In 2019, Nexton opened Brighton Park Village Dog Park, hosting events such as “Trails & Tails” and pet adoption opportunities for the residents. The Ponds in Summerville has side-walked streets, ponds and trails, and Carolina Park’s bark park in Mount Pleasant opened in 2017 so that residents had a place for their pups to play and mingle.
Johns Island’s Kiawah River community is 2,000 acres of pet-friendly beauty.
“Kiawah River is an incredible spot for pet lovers and it all begins with the farm, with resident goats, pigs, donkeys, chickens, sheep and cattle,” said Chris Drury, Broker-in-charge of the region’s first agrihood. “Our homeowners regularly interact with them. As a matter of fact, we have had over three dozen “kids” arrive in the past 60 days.”
Drury said there are plenty of pet-lovers in this community and the growing neighborhood, which will eventually have over 1,200 homes, has a temporary dog park, currently. “Our permanent dog park will be adjacent to our sports park, offering tennis and pickle ball courts. In the meantime, there are miles of trails that our owners can walk with their dogs and enjoy the natural beauty of the Lowcountry.”
Drury said the neighborhood is on pace to sell more (homes and homesites) in the first half of this year than their first two years combined.
Downtown dogs
City dwellers love their pets and there are so many pet-friendly places to walk and dine with pets in the Holy City.
“There are several dog-friendly establishments that welcome pups on patios,” said Mary Lou Wertz of Maison Real Estate. “The Brown Dog Deli has a funky space with 80s memorabilia and a courtyard, the Blind Tiger Pub has upscale bar food in an alehouse that dates back to 1803 and has a brick-walled courtyard and Pearlz Oyster Bar is a relaxed, light-filled eatery with outdoor seating—they bring your pets water bowls.”
Wertz lists a home at 0 Atlantic Street for $2.399 million that is within easy walking distance to the above-mentioned places, as well as steps away to Hazel Parker Dog Run at the Hazel Parker Playground on East Bay and White Point Gardens on South Battery. Year-round, pets roam on these lovely green spaces with their owners.
“Evening dog walking is a fun social hour for locals and their dogs at White Point Gardens,” Wertz said. “There is free two-hour parking and the grassy area underneath the canopy of old walk trees provides shade. Dogs must be leashed, but the park is known for its courteous dogs and dog owners.”
Wertz’s listing, on the southernmost tip of the peninsula, is a mostly residential area and has views of the Charleston Harbor. The home has a fenced-in yard and inside, the main level, the floors are brick, which is a plus for pet-owners. This area leads to a terrace. “It’s the perfect spot to eat, read and have a coffee or cocktail while your pet relaxes in the sun enjoying the breezes from the harbor,” she said.
The restored South of Broad carriage house, circa 1856, was built as a dependency to the Porcher-Simonds house. The arched carriage entrance, original pavers and brick interior walls are original and the owners enlisted the help of Kristin Peake Interiors and Richard Marks Restorations to ensure the balance between modern-day living and historic preservation was perfect. It has over 2,900 square feet with three bedrooms and baths. Preventative measures and modifications for Charleston’s hurricane season were implemented and there’s ample street off-street parking and an electric gate.
“If you have a pet, you and your furry friend will love hanging out in the yard or exploring the fabulous neighborhood or pet-friendly parks and places close by,” said Wertz. “Wandering around and admiring the elaborate window boxes and sneak peeks into beautiful private gardens in the neighborhood or taking advantage of the harbor views and breezes—it is the ideal spot for you and your pet or pets.”
Beach bum babies
Many, myself included, take their pets to our beautiful beaches. Depending on the season, one can find an assortment of furry friends roaming free. There are restrictions to do so—on Isle of Palms (IOP), the police department encourages residents to get a dog permit, issued annually and free of charge. April 1 through September 14, dogs can be off-leash from 5 to 9 a.m. and from September 15 through March 31, from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. Outside of those times, pets must be leashed.
Drive about eight miles over the Intracoastal Waterway to Sullivan’s Island and your pet can explore the shoreline. The island requires a pet permit ($20 for residents and $40 for non-residents) in order for pets to walk along Sullivan’s Island streets and beaches. From May 1 to September 30, dogs can be off leash from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and in the winter season, from Oct 1 to April, off leash hours are from 5 a.m. to noon. All other times, pets must be leashed.
Whether leashed or unleashed, our beaches are most definitely on the top 10 list of places to take your pet. Residents riding in golf carts with pets in tow are a regular sighting here, with most homes minutes away from the beach.
One such home is at 910 Middle Street. Robertson Allen of Cassina Realty lists the 4,000-plus square foot home for $5.995 million. It has four bedrooms, five baths, and owners Stacey and Michael Koons wanted to make sure their dogs would be comfortable with not only a large, fenced-in yard, but other places for their pooches to play.
“After a long walk on the beach with your pup, you can both rinse off in one of the dual outdoor showers,” said Allen. “Those with older dogs will appreciate the added convenience of the elevator, which services all three levels of the home.”
Add a street-to-street lot “just footsteps” (and paw-steps) away from the beach, an eight-foot Hamptons-style hedge surrounding the backyard for privacy and a beautiful saltwater pool for you and pets to cool off to that mix.
“This section of Middle Street is very quiet and residential, so it’s great for walking your dog as well,” Allen added.
The floors are pet-friendly tile and marble, with the bedrooms having flat weave carpeting.
With an open floor plan, an enormous screened porch off the living and kitchen spaces, a primary bedroom on the lower level with water views, access to a private screened porch, a 750-bottle wine wall and a stunning rooftop space with both harbor and ocean views, you and your pets can relax in ultimate luxury.
Pet particulars:
· 393.3 million pets live in the U.S., and 85 million or 67 percent of American homes include a pet.
· Dogs, cats and fish – in that order – are the most popular pets.
· 63.4 million Americans own dogs (most have one dog).
· 42.7 million Americans own cats (most have two cats).
· 11.5 million own freshwater fish and have 12 fish.
· 95 percent of American pet owners consider their pets to be family members.
· Generation X (32 percent) and Millennials (73 percent) make up more than two-thirds of all pet owner in the U.S.
· Since 2000, dog ownership has surged 21.9 percent, cats, 29 percent.
· Americans spend $1 billion annually on pet insurance and an average of $1,126 every year on their pets with 40 percent of it going to food and treats.
· 68 percent of dog owners say they would keep their pet care spending the same no matter what happens with the economy.
· Wyoming has the largest number of pet households.
· South Carolina is No. 17 on the list of 50, with 45.3 percent dog owners and 25.2 percent cat owners.
Health advantages of pet ownership
· Lower blood pressure has been linked to pet ownership.
· Cholesterol and triglyceride levels are lower in pet owners compared to general population.
· Pet owners engage in more physical activity and exercise than the average person.
· Companion animals and animal therapy help with depression and anxiety.
· Anecdotal evidence suggests pets reduce feelings of loneliness and increase socialization with other humans.
· Aquarium fish appears to ease anxiety, reduce perception of pain, may limit hyperactivity in children and improve cognitive function in Alzheimer patients, as well as other cognitive and memory issues.
Source: Pet Ownership Statistics, Spot.com, February 2021.