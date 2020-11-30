Organ donation nonprofit faces another suit over blood typing accident that killed SC man

We Are Sharing Hope SC, the state's only network that picks up, matches and ships organs for transplant, faces a second lawsuit following a late-2018 blood typing error that killed an Aiken resident and left a Tennessee man gravely ill.

The complaints allege the North Charleston nonprofit did not get the two required tests done to confirm a South Carolina donor's blood type before their organs were sent to hospitals in Charleston and Nashville.

Aiken resident Michelle Holliman's husband, Allen, did not survive the lung transplant he received at the Medical University of South Carolina in November 2018. He needed the transplant to treat his diagnosis of pulmonary fibrosis. His widow has sued MUSC and We Are Sharing Hope SC.

And Joe Patterson had to have a second liver transplant after his body rejected the first. He filed suit in U.S. District Court in Charleston on Oct. 22.

The donor, a woman who died at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, was type A. Holliman and Patterson each have O type.

We Are Sharing Hope has declined to comment on the litigation. In a statement, a spokeswoman said the organization "follows the standard of care related to the organ donation practice and we take seriously our responsibility to honor the donation legacy."

Patterson, a 47-year-old Tennessee resident with an autoimmune disease, had no idea he was about to receive a transplant when he woke up one morning and the whites of his eyes were yellow. He rushed to the hospital, then was transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He woke up with a new liver. He described the experience "like being T-boned."

Patterson said he was thinking of getting better and going back to coaching baseball. Instead, his body had to fight the mismatched transplant. Patterson said he has appreciated the care he's received at Vanderbilt, and did not name the Tennessee hospital in the lawsuit.

"I was sick but fighting it, constantly," he said. "It was almost like putting diesel into a regular car. It affected my body way more deeply than I even knew."

Ultimately, his doctors decided he needed a second transplant, and he was able to get one in March.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services disciplined We Are Sharing Hope SC after the transplant, finding the nonprofit did not have standards in place guiding its team on what to do if there was an inconclusive blood test, according to documents obtained through a public records request.

We Are Sharing Hope says it procured 611 organs for donation in 2018. It is planning a new 50,000-square-foot headquarters in West Ashley, scheduled to open at the end of 2021.

In his lawsuit, Patterson also named the United Network for Organ Sharing, a federal government contractor based in Virginia that manages the nationwide waiting list for organs. The authority has responded in court, denying the allegations.

With multiple lives and a precious donation on the line, the process of organ procurement is heavily regulated by the federal government. Even so, no one involved in the November 2018 incident informed the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control or the Joint Commission, a private governing body that tracks health care quality, of the error, The Post and Courier found in an investigation.