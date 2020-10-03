Optimistic about the future: Survey indicates pandemic prompts innovation in senior living

According to a survey conducted by the architectural firm of Perkins Eastman, the pandemic has been a “driving factor that will bring about new and innovative approaches to senior living development.”
The survey resulted from querying CEOs and development leaders of for-profit senior living companies. The report assessed the impact of COVID-19 on senior living development in four key areas: the market, finance, construction costs and developments issues.
The July 2020 survey included companies from all over the United States and one in Canada.
Market and social shifts
How desirable is living in a senior living community now since the pandemic? Most industry leaders discussed the need for education, the need to inform the public about senior living developments and less reliance on “bad press.” Technological advances and skilled caregivers are following policies and procedures to “create healthier environments.” The need for redesigning spaces to accommodate social distancing, adding food delivery shelves outside of resident’s apartments/rooms, more hand-washing stations, improving HVAC systems and how people leave and enter buildings are some are what industry leaders discussed for the future.
“This pandemic may lead providers to consider new models such as the small house and neighborhood-oriented design,” said Kendra Lackey, President, Touchmark Development and Construction.
Construction cost impact
Most participants believe that there will be a “slight short-term drop in construction costs, but then holding steady without inflation for the most part.” Demand for building these facilities will remain high, and most believe that construction costs will get back to normal within one to two years. All depends on economic recovery, but short term, shortages in materials are affecting overall costs. There are, however, positive predictions about “talent availability,” of the construction industry workforce.
“Going forward, there will likely be greater availability of qualified, experienced sub-contractors to bring projects in on schedule. So while construction costs may not see a reprieve, added unpredictable costs will be reduced,” said Bryan Ziebart, EVP, Development Strategy of Link Senior Development.
Financing
Participants addressed concerns regarding lenders’ “emotional response” to negative media attention about the senior living industry. Noting that understanding the distinction between all kinds of senior living and not grouping all of it with “hard-hit nursing homes in the news.” The concluding consensus is that available capital is taking much longer to process for these projects, but most are optimistic as the need for housing for this demographic has not changed. There will likely be long-term changes to how senior living is designed, but industry leaders’ ability to adapt and focus on safety will be a must. “More scrutiny in general, even for established developers on the project metrics – those with the right metrics will likely have access to funding at pre-pandemic levels.”
Bobby Aziller, Chief Development Officer of Silverstone Senior Living, said: “The underlying fundamentals of the industry are sound, and the higher quality providers will continue to innovate through design and programming, attracting capital.”
Development opportunities
All but one organization believed that there will be new opportunities in senior living development since the pandemic. Referring to the need for these types of developments as “the Grey Tsunami,” many believe that since multifamily development is slowing down, sites for senior developments may be more readily available. Discussions about conversion of “distressed” hospitality properties becoming senior living and the potential of “conjoining a retail mall that has extra available land with senior living.” The need for middle-income models are more critical than ever most believe.
President Bill Pettit of RD Merrill Company, the parent company of Merrill Gardens, said that baby boomers are willing to adapt to alternative models. “This model will emerge as a new part of the continuum,” he said referring to a limited service model whereby residents have limited dining services for people who wish to save money and cook for themselves. The “active adult product” can be unlicensed, according to Pettit, with customized health services where residents pay for what they use.
“There will be less staff and therefore be less expensive,” he said. “it will rely on collaboration and socialization. Other people try to hit the middle-income model by focusing exclusively on the cost of real estate, but that does not get you the savings needed. Seniors want choice. This is an evolutionary product offering that partners with healthcare they can afford.”
Innovation and change
One of the most optimistic takeaways from the study is that because of what the industry, emergency and crises management personnel and healthcare personnel has learned through these challenging life events is this: They force us to change our way of thinking. With that comes innovation.
“Optimism and determination will continue to drive the industry forward,” William Lowery of Tālō Management said. “As we move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic, there will opportunities for success in new, fresh, safe and high-tech communities, as perceived cleanliness is on the forefront of everyone’s mind.”
To read Perkins Eastman’s entire report regarding, “The State of Senior Living Development: Moving Forward,” visit http://www.perkinseastman.com/white_papers.
.