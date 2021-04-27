Opponents of SC Commerce loan plan take message to residents, legislators

A political advocacy group took to the skies April 27 to protest what it calls a financial bailout plan by the S.C. Commerce Department that would put taxpayers on the hook for a $51 million loan the agency made to Charleston-based Palmetto Railways.

Americans For Prosperity-South Carolina hired a banner plane to fly over the Statehouse in Columbia with the message "Reject Commerce Bailouts."

The group also placed advertisement in digital media and newspapers around the state urging residents to contact their legislators to "fight against this outrageous waste of taxpayer dollars."

The Commerce Department has asked legislators to earmark $51 million of a proposed $550 million bond debt to pay off an inter-agency loan that was made to its short-line railroad between 2015 and 2017.

The loan is currently interest-free, but if new bond debt is used to repay it, taxpayers would have to cover interest charges as well as principal. The proposal has been compared to borrowing cash from a credit card to pay off an interest-free loan from a friend.

Most of the bond proceeds would be used to pay for improvements at the Port of Charleston, including a rail yard to handle cargo entering and leaving a newly opened Leatherman Terminal at the old Navy base. The money also would fund a proposed barge operation that would move shipping containers by water to North Charleston from the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant.

The $51 million loan, which was supposed to have been repaid by Palmetto Railways in 2017, was made to "maintain the (rail yard) project's pace," according to state Commerce chief Bobby Hitt.

Palmetto Railways, a subsidiary of Hitt's agency, has struggled to finance the project.

“Taxpayers should not be forced to a bail out a state government agency, especially when many South Carolina families are struggling due to the effects of the government’s response to COVID," Candace Carroll, the state director of Americans For Prosperity, said in a statement. "We must eventually say enough is enough."

The rail yard isn't expected to open for another two years. Commerce spokeswoman Alex Clark previously told The Post and Courier that the department cannot afford to wait for it to start generating revenue to pay back the loan.

“Because these funds are committed to other projects, Commerce needs the funds restored in the near term,” Clark said, adding the loan was granted with the understanding that it would be repaid from whatever financing Palmetto Railways was able to obtain.

It's not clear what final form the bond proposal will take once the state budget is finalized. A Senate proposal includes $200 million toward the port improvements to be paid from general revenue funds. Gov. Henry McMaster has said he wants to pay for them by tapping one-time surplus funds and federal aid.