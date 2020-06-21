Onetime Charleston Place buyer paired leisure with logistics

A luxury waterfront hotel that's being built on the former State Ports Authority headquarters rekindles a flickering connection between the gritty shipping trade and the ritzy end of the hospitality business.

James B. Sherwood had coupled the industries more than four decades ago in an unconventional pairing that eventually would lead him to a trophy acquisition in South Carolina.

Sherwood, who died last month at age 86 in London, wasn’t a household name. The Yale-educated Kentucky native and British-based business titan made his fortune leasing shipping containers in the 1960s as that industry was just taking off.

He later diversified into the upper-crust travel business by relaunching the famed Orient-Express train service and collecting a string of luxury leisure jewels, such as the Hotel Cipriani in Venice and the Copacabana Palace in Rio.

Sherwood's U.S. conquests included what is now Belmond Charleston Place, a blockbuster deal from 25 years ago that warranted an entire chapter in his 2012 memoir, “Orient-Express: A Personal Journey.”

It's a worthy tip of the cap to the once-controversial hotel and retail complex, which almost single-handedly sparked the revitalization of downtown Charleston in the late 1980s and ushered in a new age of international tourism for the city. Shut down since March because of the coronavirus outbreak, it's expected to reopen to guests Thursday.

Jim Sherwood knew the 440-room, full-block behemoth from the inside out. As a founder and CEO of Sea Containers Ltd., he was a regular when he swooped into Charleston to visit his U.K company's North American offices on Oceanic Street.

He had a hunch that local preservationists would never again allow another hotel of that scale to be built anywhere near the Historic District.

“I thought often of how it could be so easily upgraded into a five-star property which ... would have the market to itself,” he wrote.

By Sherwood's math, his pursuit took 13 years, starting at a 1982 party in the Swiss ski resort town of Gstaad.

“Some deals can take a long time to gestate and conception can start in the most unlikely places with the most unexpected people," he wrote.

A fellow guest at the soiree was the wealthy U.S. shopping center magnate Al Taubman, who had rescued Charleston Place from the brink of bankruptcy in 1983 after the original backers bailed on the project.

“We had two particular attributes in common: We were both Americans and we were both large men,” Sherwood said.

Years would pass before he made a serious bid for The Omni, as the hotel was called when it opened in 1986. Sherwood believed his Orient-Express group could do a superior job running the place. He ultimately made a pitch at a reception, and he and Taubman agreed to meet.

“It turned out to be a remarkably opportune moment,” Sherwood said.

Taubman swatted away the proposal to replace Omni, saying he wanted to exit the hotel business entirely.

"Why don’t you buy it from us," Taubman countered.

Sherwood said he nearly fell out of his chair.

The price was set at $80 million, or roughly what it cost to build Charleston Place.

The timing was ideal as Sherwood saw it. Sea Containers was coming off a banner year, having earned $92 million on $450 million in sales. Also, the leisure division “was going strong, and we were ready for another acquisition,” he said in his memoir.

The only hiccup was a complex tax structure that Taubman had set up. Instead of an outright sale, he was required to slowly unwind his stake in Charleston Place over time. Even so, it wasn't enough of an impediment to derail the deal, which took about four years to finalize.

"We're very pleased that Charleston Place is going to be another jewel in our crown," Sherwood said at an October 1995 luncheon where he announced the acquisition.

He later wrote that the hotel and its ground-floor retail spaces "contributed to profits from the start, developing over the years into one of our most valuable properties.”

His unusual combination of high-seas logistics and high-end leisure eventually unraveled. A crushing debt load pushed Sea Containers into bankruptcy in late 2006, about six months after Sherwood had resigned. He remained as chairman and co-CEO of Orient-Express, which had been spun off in 2005. He retired as a board member in 2011.

The Orient-Express brand he had cultivated disappeared a few years later and was changed to Belmond, which sold the entire portfolio in April 2019 to France's LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton for $3.2 billion.

Sherwood ended his chapter about the Holy City purchase by saying he didn't think Charleston Place was "as glamorous" as some of his other acquisitions, such as the Cipriani in Italy, "but it’s perfect for its market, which is a rich and growing one. I shall always be grateful for the weekend in Gstaad where it all started.”