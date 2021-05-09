One-third of hospitality workers look to leave sector, poll finds, amid SC staffing issues

After hospitality workers went through unprecedented layoffs and furloughs last spring, industry leaders predicted some of them would not be coming back.

What has not been clear, though, is just how many would end up leaving the sector to pursue a different career path.

According to a survey of hospitality workers from Florida Atlantic University, that could be a substantial number. More than one-third of respondents said they will be looking for employment outside of the industry in the next year, and much-needed entry-level workers are even more likely to pursue jobs in fields other than hospitality in the months ahead.

Poll results "clearly indicate" that workers are "fed up" with the industry and are looking to get out, Peter Ricci, director of the university's hospitality and tourism management program, said in an FAU announcement about the survey.

Hospitality gigs have long had a reputation for demanding long hours and offering low pay — and staffing shortages, COVID-19 concerns and particularly rude customers haven't made the job any easier lately.

Hospitality needs "a full overhaul in its staffing levels, pay rates and employee treatment," to address the current crisis, Ricci said.

The FAU survey was conducted in March and April and includes responses from more than 4,000 hospitality workers spanning 46 countries, including every U.S. state and territory.

Poll results show most hospitality workers felt employers were too quick to lay off or furlough them.

Most hospitality layoffs in South Carolina occurred in late March and early April last year, with total weekly unemployment claims — most of which were attributed to the hospitality sector — peaking at more than 87,600 the week of April 5, 2020, according to data from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

About 70 percent of respondents said they think COVID-19 will have a long-term negative impact on the tourism industry, and nearly half said they have concerns about the stability of their employment long-term.

Around a third of entry-level workers said they often think about quitting their organization and leaving hospitality and tourism altogether.

But the study did conclude that "there is a possibility" that employers can bring workers back into the industry or prevent them from leaving if they reach them personally. About 64 percent of respondents said they feel like they are "part of a family" at their organization, have an emotional attachment or have a "strong sense of belonging."

Ricci also referenced efforts some hotels and restaurants are making to attract talent, like offering $500 bonuses to new employees, a tactic used recently at Charleston-area job fairs.

In early April, a region-wide job fair outside the North Charleston Coliseum, hosted by Explore Charleston and the Lowcountry Hospitality Association, offered $500 bonuses, and both organizations have scheduled a second job fair with the same bonus offer on May 12 in Mount Pleasant's Cooper River Room.

At its own April hiring event, Hotel Bennett on King Street also offered $500 sign-on bonuses.

As of March, about 235,700 South Carolinians were employed in the leisure and hospitality sector, still down 11 percent from the year before. In Charleston, the recovery of tourism jobs has been slower, with hospitality employment in March down 14.5 percent year-over-year.

At its worst last spring, the industry had laid off or furloughed two-thirds of its workforce in the Charleston region.