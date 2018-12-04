The parent company of the second-biggest bank based in South Carolina is planning to buy back some of its stock as falling prices make the shares more attractive.
Charleston-based Carolina Financial Corp. announced that its board of directors has approved a plan to spend up to $25 million on its own equity over the next three years, or about 4 percent of the total.
The proposed repurchases would be a combination of open market and privately negotiated transactions, the company said.
They also are discretionary. The timing of any buybacks will be determined by management and will depend on several factors, including the stock price and economic conditions.
Carolina Financial is the holding company for CresCom Bank and Atlanta-based Crescent Mortgage Co. The company's stock was trading at about $33 on Tuesday, down about 28 percent from its 52-week high.
CresCom is the No. 2 bank headquartered in South Carolina based on loans and other assets. The largest is South State Bank.