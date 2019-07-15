The parent company of Charleston-based CresCom Bank is expanding its footprint in the Charlotte market with a $100 million acquisition.
Carolina Financial Corp. said Monday it is buying Lincolnton, N.C-based Carolina Trust BancShares Inc., which owns Carolina Trust Bank, in a stock and cash deal that's expected to close early next year.
“This transaction allows for Carolina Financial to deepen its market presence in North Carolina," CEO Jerry Rexroad said in a written statement. "Carolina Trust represents the best opportunity for Carolina Financial to expand our footprint in these markets and the merger will allow us to execute on many of our publicly stated goals."
CresCom, the second largest bank based in South Carolina, has been focusing much of its recent expansion efforts on key markets in the Tar Heel State.
Carolina Trust operates 11 branches and a loan production office in and around the Charlotte area, including Concord and Gastonia. Two of the locations are in South Carolina — in Clover and Lake Wylie. As of March 31, the bank had assets of $621 million, gross loans of $474 million and deposits of $523 million.
Carolina Trust CEO Jerry Ocheltree will become president of CresCom’s North Carolina franchise once the deal is finalized.
“We are excited about partnering with a high-performing company that shares our community banking culture and values like Carolina Financial," he said. "We find the strategic fit of the two organizations compelling, especially for our customers that will benefit from the broader array of products and services.”
The sale agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of each company.
Johnathan Rhyne, Carolina Trust’s chairman, will be appointed to the Carolina Financial and CresCom boards.