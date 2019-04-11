Two of the few independent cancer treatment practices in the Charleston region have merged, creating the largest group of oncology specialists in the area and solidifying links to two of the area's hospital systems.
The combination of the Charleston Cancer Center and Charleston Hematology Oncology Associates took effect April 1.
The new practice has been renamed Charleston Oncology, and a new website will go live May 1 to reflect the change. It operates offices across the region, including downtown Charleston, Moncks Corner, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, West Ashley and Walterboro.
The tie-up comes as other numerous health care firms are joining forces, from local physicians' offices to behemoths like CVS and Aetna.
By merging, a practices gain more scale and buying power, which can reduce operating costs. And because it is larger, it will be able to offer patients access to more clinical trials. No job cuts are planned.
"We have the same goals in mind," said Maureen Melody, director of value-based care and analytics with the combined practice. "It made sense to bring all the expertise of both groups under one tax ID."
With 12 physicians, Charleston Oncology said it will employ the most cancer doctors of any independent practice in the area. They're affiliated with two local hospital systems, Trident Health in North Charleston and Roper St. Francis.
Just about half of the oncologists in the area affiliate with the Medical University of South Carolina, according to information from the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.
Charleston Oncology plans to expand into one of the fastest-growing areas of the region with a new office at the 50-bed hospital Roper will open in Berkeley County later this year. Both chemotherapy and radiology will be available at the future location, with treatment scheduled to begin in mid-2020, Akman said.
Having oncologists in place near Roper's four hospitals — in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Mount Pleasant and eventually in Goose Creek — will be more convenient for patients, said Dr. Steven Akman, medical director of cancer care for the nonprofit medical system.
"It improves the access ... to a variety of cancer services," he said.
Dr. David Ellison, who had been with Charleston Hematology Oncology Associates, said the merger idea came about as both practices looked at ways to become more cost efficient and serve the fast-growing population base in lower Berkeley County.
The deal will also give oncologists more opportunities to specialize in and treat rare illnesses, Ellison said.
"That's something a larger practice can consider," he said.