Once a retail bastion, Columbia Place mall grows emptier as sneaker stores walk out

COLUMBIA — Columbia Place mall, the shopping center that was a bastion of Midlands retail activity in decades past, finds itself with fewer and few merchants.

Three of the sneaker stores in the mall — Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker and Foot Action — relocated to share the former Hines Furniture store on Two Notch Road in May.

That departure leaves the mall with even fewer retailers than before, most crowded into one wing of the mall near the food court.

The mall has been losing retailers steadily, and prospects for any revival or reinvention are unclear because since 2018 three of the four larger anchor spaces in the mall have been owned by Richland County. The fourth belongs to Macy's, the only location in the Midlands for the retailer.

The county acquired the spaces as part of its Richland Renaissance plan, with the idea of using the space to replace its downtown county courthouse on Main Street and for other county offices. The Renaissance was a project of County Administrator Gerald Seals, who was dismissed by a council vote in 2018, with many council members complaining that the mall properties and others were acquired without council approval.

Since his departure the council has put the Renaissance plan, and any action on the mall properties, on the back burner. The county council's committee on the Renaissance properties has not met in the past year and a half, council member Jim Manning said.

There have been occasional private inquiries about some of the space that the county owns at the mall, Manning said. The council has shown no appetite so far to try to come up with a plan for the space or for the courthouse.

The county's inaction makes it unlikely that major private investment will look at the mall's other spaces while uncertainty over the county's plans continues.

It would be possible for the county to work with private investors to redevelop the mall, as has been done successfully elsewhere, Manning said. A mix of residential, retail and office redevelopment might work well in the mall's location.

It might take more new blood on Richland County Council to wade back into the Renaissance deal, Manning said.

Three new members were elected in 2018, and Tuesday's Democratic primary could bring more new members to the council.

With Manning not running for re-election, at least one new member is certain to be elected.

Shift at Revente

In a change of plans, Revente's Second Chances will not reopen after losing its location at 3015 Millwood Ave. as its building makes way for a new project anchored by a Starbucks.

Owner Heather Burns had sought a sight to move the consignment shop but plans fell through amid the economic upheaval of the coronavirus shutdowns, she said.

Proceeds from Second Chances had been set side to help fund The Women's Shelter. Revente will look to hold events at its main consignment shop on Harden Street in Five Points to continue supporting the shelter. Customers who bring in items can assign the proceeds from their items to support the shelter.

The closing of retail stores during the coronavirus pandemic prompted Revente and its sister consigment shop, Sid and Nancy, to become much more serious about online retailing, Burns said. One employee now is dedicated to posting and packing internet orders, she said.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Additions at CrossHill

Cross Hill Market in Columbia is adding two new stores in a new outbuilding now under construction. The popular shopping center, anchored by Whole Foods Market, is adding a LensCrafters and a location of The Good Feet Store, which specializes in custom arch support shoe inserts.

From barbecue to oil

A Maurice's Piggy Park location in West Columbia will become the latest outlet for a Take 5 Oil Change.

The deal included 1.1 acres of land at 2450 Augusta Road that now is the home of a restaurant location. The sale was completed for $650,000.

Maurice's closed a location in the Northeast, at 9563 Two Notch Road, in 2018, citing underperforming sales. Maurice's will continue to have nine open locations including the original Piggie Park at 1600 Charleston Highway in West Columbia.

Take 5 already has three locations in the Columbia area: 4720 Devine St., 10241 Two Notch Road in the Northeast and 709 N. Lake Drive in Lexington.

Openings and closings

The Pet Supermarket at 818 Harden St. in Five Points is selling off inventory as that location prepares to close. ... The Walgreens pharmacy at 5900 N. Main St. will close on June 11. ... JC Penney will close six stores in South Carolina as the company goes through bankruptcy restructuring, but the only one to close in the Midlands will be at Prince of Orange Mall in Orangeburg. That's a relief for the Village at Sandhill, which keeps one of its big-box tenants. The other JC Penney location in the Midlands is at Columbiana Centre.

Businesses taking the pledge

The city of Columbia is allowing retailers and other businesses to promote themselves as meeting high standards of COVID-19 through its Resilient Columbia initiative.

Companies that meet those standards will be listed on the city's recovery website: resilient.columbiasc.gov.

So far, 80 companies that meet the standards are highlighted on a map on the city website.

The standards involved are derived from recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, according to the city. Those standards are:

Monitor the health of employees

Clean high-touch areas frequently

Encourage the use of face coverings and promote regular hand washing

Limit the number of people inside buildings and in any outdoor spaces

Promote social distancing at all times, including on the public right of way adjacent to the business.

Do you know of a retail business in the Midlands that is opening, closing or expanding? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.