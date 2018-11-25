On Cyber Monday, be careful how you pay while shopping online
Nov. 26 is Cyber Monday, that special day of the year when people who aren't worn out from Black Friday shopping can go online in search of deeply discounted products with free shipping.
It's not just holiday gifts that are on the menu. Airlines, hotels, furniture stores — just about every business seems to have joined in.
There are deals to be had, but before you start clicking take a few minutes to consider your budget, and think about your shopping strategy. Holiday shopping ideally does not involve going into debt, and it certainly shouldn't involve being taken advantage of by scammers.
That brings us to credit cards and debit cards, which both have pros and cons.
Deciding which makes the most sense for online purchases depends largely on your personal financial habits, and whether you are among the roughly half of credit card customers who carry no balance and pay no interest charges — or the other half.
The first group doesn't really take on debt when they use credit cards for purchases, because they pay off the balance in full just like most bills, pay no interest, and save money by getting money back or airline miles or other rewards.
The second group, those that carry balances and pay interest charges, are essentially taking out an interest-bearing loan every time they make a purchase. Hopefully, those in that group will focus on being frugal this holiday season, because avoiding high-interest credit card debt is a personal finance top priority.
But what about debit cards? They aren't a form of borrowing, and there are no interest charges, so wouldn't they be the way to go?
Well, there are several reasons why debits cards may not be the best choice for online shopping, including:
- As the S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs noted last week, debit cards are linked to bank accounts. "A thief using your debit card number can drain your bank account before you even notice it," the agency warns.
- Debit cards don't have the same protection against unauthorized purchases as credit cards. If someone steals your credit card number and makes purchases with it, that's the issuer's problem.
- Debit cards don't carry interest charges, but they can trigger bank overdraft fees if spending exceeds what's available in the linked bank account.
- Debit cards purchases can't be disputed, unless that's a special feature offered by a bank. Under federal law, all credit card purchases can be disputed.
Personally, I never use a debit card. I don't carry balances on my credit cards, and I get benefits and savings when I use them, so I use credit cards for every purchase unless there's an added fee for doing so.
If you want to shop online and don't have a credit card, or don't want to use a credit card because you're carrying a balance, and you have concerns about using a debit card, there are other options.
For example a PayPal account creates a little space between your purchases and your bank account, although it can be linked to your bank account. And PayPal adds some credit-card-like benefits, specifically purchase protection, in which PayPal offers to refund your money "if a purchase doesn’t show up, gets damaged in transit, or is significantly different than it was described online."
Another option is to shop online with gift cards.
If you will be shopping online with a credit card, here's another tip: If you participate in frequent flier or credit card rewards programs, they likely offer an online shopping portal, allowing you to earn rewards by starting there and clicking through to companies where you shop.
Here's how that works. Last week, I earned some Southwest Airlines Rapid Reward points by purchasing a few shirts from Land's End. I logged in to my Southwest account and used the airline's shopping portal to click over to Land's End, where I got 40 percent off my purchase with a coupon Land's End had mailed to me, and had Rapid Rewards points added to my Southwest account by making the purchase, and got 1.5 percent back on the purchase by using my credit card.
