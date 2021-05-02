On Charleston's new visitor guide, freedman's cottage gets front page treatment

If Andrea Hazel had been asked to paint a house from the peninsula's famed Rainbow Row of homes along East Bay Street, she probably wouldn't have done it.

Before Hazel even knew what Explore Charleston wanted her to paint for the cover of its next visitors guide, she knew that, if she was going to do it, it had to be of a freedman's cottage.

"When we started talking, I found out that was what they had in mind, as well," Hazel said.

On Explore Charleston's end, the idea came out of a display at its recently renovated visitors center on Meeting Street. It features models of dwellings that exemplify Charleston architecture, starting with a freedman's cottage.

A home on Francis Street provided the inspiration for the orange color used in Hazel's painting. The structure is modeled after another freedman's cottage on Nassau Street.

Hazel made several trips downtown to photograph the house, capturing it in different light to get it just right.

She's painted freedman's cottages before, and she grew up in a downtown neighborhood with "quite a few" of them, she said. Hazel was also hyper-aware of the built environment around her because her father was a carpenter, she said.

The term "freedman's cottage" refers to a specific type of Charleston architecture — a one-room wide, single-story home with a side piazza and a gabled roof.

A 2019 National Park Service case study about the renovation of freedman's cottages on Jackson Street described the homes as examples of the "most common worker housing built in the late 19th century in Charleston."

At one point, there were likely thousands of the cottages on the peninsula, but that number has since dwindled, due in part to "redevelopment pressures," per the report.

"People have these things in their mind of what's Charleston," Hazel said, listing off places that often serve as a visual representation of the city to tourists, such as Rainbow Row or the City Market.

To her, the freedman's cottage brings to mind who built the city.

"The actual hands and hammers and nails, you know, — those were Black hands doing it," Hazel said.

Painting buildings is familiar territory for Hazel, whose work includes the series "How It Was ... Charleston in 1963" which used old photographs from the S.C. Department of Transportation to create streetscapes with since-demolished structures.

Hazel, a onetime math teacher-turned-painter, didn't pick up a brush until she was 53 years old. When she first found her niche as an artist, it was in photography. She only started painting because her friend — who later became her husband — thought it would help her relax, she said, and he gifted her a set of watercolors as a birthday present.

The cover of Charleston's annual visitors guide is a space that's only been open to painters. That's a tradition that goes back to Explore Charleston's very first visitor guides, CEO Helen Hill said.

There's usually discussion about putting a photo on the cover, she said, but the group has never veered from the practice of using paintings.

Demand for the guides is similarly consistent: Even though tourists can easily pull up the same information on their smartphones, the market for print copies continues to be robust each year, Hill said.

That means Hazel's art will make its way into the hands of thousands of current and prospective visitors.

The goal with the cover is always to find something that "you would know was Charleston without it having to say 'Charleston,'" Hill said.

Depicting a freedman's cottage fit that bill.

It's "quintessential Charleston," Hazel said.