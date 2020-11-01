On 3rd try, designs for 11-story hotel in downtown Charleston get initial approval

The third time was the charm for the designers of a new hotel across from Charleston’s growing WestEdge neighborhood.

After first denying plans for the lodging in June and then deferring them in August, the city's Board of Architectural Review granted conceptual approval to the project after viewing new renderings Wednesday for an 11-story Aloft Hotel on Cannon Street.

Charleston-based architecture firm LS3P Associates Ltd. brought the board a design with multiple modifications from the previous submissions.

The first version proposed was met with harsh criticism from multiple residents who wrote in to the BAR. Some described it as “jarring,” and many said it looked out of character for the peninsula. A second iteration was more well-received, but the BAR still pointed to several areas for improvement.

The board determined at its last review that, while the design had "matured," it wasn't ready for first approval yet because of the project's prominent location.

The lot where the hotel will be built is at the base of the Ashley River Bridge, sandwiched between Spring and Cannon streets. That leaves the building on a kind of island to itself, making its size and height more noticeable even though the nearby WestEdge development is dominated by tall structures.

A representative from LS3P said during Wednesday's meeting how the firm had addressed the board comments about creating a more "high quality experience" at the pedestrian level. The ground floor is now “lighter, brighter and taller,” per the company's presentation.

Erin Minnigan of the Preservation Society, who described the first design as being “driven by the corporate hotel brand,” praised several of the updates but said the overall plan “still seems a bit busy.”

BAR members made new design suggestions which will be addressed in further reviews. Last week's approval was the first of three the project needs before it can move to the construction phase.

When completed, the PeachState Hospitality-owned hotel will have 175 guest rooms and a rooftop bar.

After-school special

Patriots Point is rolling out a new ticket deal to encourage local families to visit the Mount Pleasant museum after school.

Starting Monday, adults who purchase admission after school on a weekday can get up to two free admission passes for children up to age 14. Children will also receive an educational scavenger hunt with "missions" that can only be solved with information found on the USS Yorktown aircraft carrier.

The offer is available for tickets purchased in person between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

It's open to anyone, but museum spokesman Chris Hauff said the package is designed with Charleston-area families in mind.

Most tourists arrive in the morning to tour the ship, so, by 2 p.m., ticket sales substantially slow. Hauff said they're hoping the offer will bring out some local patrons who wouldn't otherwise be planning a visit.

While admission has picked up in the last two months, ticket sales for the state-owned museum are still well below pre-pandemic levels, and executive director Larry Murray predicted their revenue will be cut in half this fiscal year.