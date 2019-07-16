Oil and gas giant BP, which operates a petrochemical plan in the Charleston area, has donated $1 million to the International African American Museum.

Museum officials announced the donation Tuesday, just hours before Charleston City Council will review $60.2 million worth of contracts for the first phase of construction at the city-owned museum site along Charleston Harbor.

BP's pledge will support the museum's construction and programming.

“We hope this donation will help the museum grow to become a premier attraction, research center and lasting memorial for generations to come," John Harvey, manager of BP's Cooper River facility, said in a statement.

Museum president and CEO Michael Boulware Moore said the oil and gas company plans to continue a relationship with the IAAM beyond this donation.

"We look forward to working together to find a variety of ways to connect and collaborate," Moore said.

BP is one of the largest U.K.-based employers in the Charleston region. In 2017, the company completed a $200 million investment to make its Berkeley County plant more energy efficient.

The facility was built more than 40 years ago on waterfront land that once housed two plantations.

So far, more than $90 million has been raised toward the creation of the IAAM. Though the museum hopes to start site work and break ground very soon, fundraising efforts aren't over, said former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley, who first announced the museum project almost 20 years ago.

"We're not going to stop raising money," said Riley, who noted that the nonprofit museum group will continue to seek donations to support its construction and operations.

Several companies with a presence in the Lowcountry have announced large donations to the museum this year. Charlotte-based Nucor Corp., which has a large mill in Berkeley County, gave $2.5 million. Dominion Energy, which recently acquired South Carolina Electric & Gas, pledged the same amount last month.

Mercedes-Benz Vans said in June that it would help fund the museum's "Studio Time Workshop," an interactive space for classes for students, families and other visitors.

Other donors including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the founders of Spartanburg’s Johnson Collection and the New York-based Andrew W. Mellon Foundation gave $1 million or more to the IAAM this year.