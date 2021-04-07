Office Depot closing in Mount Pleasant; new shop coming to King St.; restaurant closes

The Charleston region's retail and restaurant scene continues to change with new venues opening while others decide to turn out the lights.

In Mount Pleasant, a big-box office supply store soon will leave an empty space in a shopping center in the middle of the state's fourth-largest municipality.

Office Depot is closing its East Cooper shop in the Walmart-anchored Wando Crossing Shopping Center at 1491 Highway 17.

Its last day is May 15. Items are marked down up to 40 percent.

An employee said it was a corporate decision to darken the 30,116-square-foot store that sits between Marshalls and T.J. Maxx at the rear center of the U-shaped shopping center. Other major retailers on site include Michael's, Total Wine and Petco.

A company representative said the store is closing as "Office Depot continues to optimize its retail footprint."

Office Depot operates two other stores in the Charleston area in Westwood Plaza in West Ashley and in North Rivers Town Center in North Charleston.

The closing will leave Mount Pleasant will one big-box office supply store. Staples can be found at 845 Houston Northcutt Blvd.

Ohio-based Site Centers owns the shopping center. A representative did not immediately respond for further comment.

Rolling in

A Florida-based recreational vehicle retailer soon will break ground near Goose Creek on a new superstore as its third South Carolina location.

RV Retailers LLC of Fort Lauderdale, which paid $2.95 million for a nearly 16-acre site next to American Biker on Treeland Drive last August, will officially kick off construction April 12.

The new RV One Superstore near College Park Road in Ladson will be the second under the same brand. Another is in Myrtle Beach.

The shop is expected to employ up to 75 people once construction is completed in about nine months.

RV Retailers also owns another location in South Carolina called Sonny's Camp-N-Travel in Duncan near Spartanburg.

RV Retailers LLC is the parent of eight other recreational vehicle companies. They include Camper Clinic, Cousins RV, Explorer USA, Family RV Group, Lifestyle RVs, Motor Home Specialists, Northgate RV and Tom’s Camperland.

The company recently acquired 14 other RV dealerships from north Georgia to Indiana and Ohio and now operates in 15 states.

Sewed up

Another new tenant is coming to King Street in downtown Charleston.

Soft goods retailer Sewing Down South recently leased 2,258 square feet at 493 King, according to the commercial real estate firm Lee & Associates.

The shop, founded and operated by Craig Conover, one of the stars of Bravo TV's "Southern Charm" reality show filmed in Charleston, will offer apparel, pillows and other items. The new tenant plans to open May 1.

Market fresh

The Charleston Farmers Market returns April 10 after a long hiatus because of the coronavirus.

The downsized essentials-only format will run 8 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday for the remainder of the season at Marion Square in downtown Charleston.

The market will feature farmers and growers, packaged food vendors and artisans and crafters. It will not offer prepared food vendors, entertainment or other activities because of the ongoing pandemic.

Vendors and patrons will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing throughout the event and to follow all other CDC protocols related to COVID-19.

Sanitation stations will be set up throughout the market, as well as signage designed to guide customers safely from vendor to vendor.

Parking is available in nearby garages at 399 King St., 35 John St. and 73 Mary St.

What's brewing?

Goose Creek's first craft beer grill and brewery now plans to open tentatively in June.

The owners of Creek City Grill and Wide Awake Brewing Co. announced last summer the jointly owned businesses would move into the old Goose Creek Fire Station headquarters on Button Hall Avenue by early this year.

They now plan to launch operations a bit later since construction is still underway, co-owner Eric Roberts said.

The site will include a five-barrel brewhouse, taproom, wine and liquor bar, indoor and outdoor seating, and a full-service, sit-down dining area.

The restaurant will serve an array of cuisine, including steaks, seafood and other entrees.

Joining Roberts in the 6,000-square-foot joint venture are Charlene Walker and Vanessa Smith. They are leasing the site from North Charleston-based real estate developer Cityvolve.

Meanwhile, another restaurant in Goose Creek recently shut off the lights.

A sign on the door at St. James Place at 216 St. James Ave. reads, "Closed Permanently. Thank you for all the business and good times thru the years."

A message on the telephone says it is temporarily closed for renovations, but no visible renovations were underway on April 6.

And, in North Charleston, the signs are on the building and the parking lot was being paved April 6 for the new Bahama Breeze Island Grille that's slated to open later this month on Rivers Avenue near Northwoods Mall in North Charleston.

Revving up

A new auto parts store soon will open in St. George.

AutoZone recently leased an 8,000-square-foot space in St. George Plaza on U.S. Highway 78 from Wheeler Real Estate Co. of Virginia Beach, Va., according to Dorchester County land records.

The shop will be next to Gibby's Bottle Shop and two doors down from Food Lion, which recently took over a former Bi-Lo supermarket as that grocery store brand fades away this spring.

A shopping center employee said the auto parts site is under development.

Perking up

A coffee shop that's adding a new location in the Charleston area after recently acquired another java vendor soon will offer seven-day service at all locations.

Second State Coffee added Broom Wagon Coffee at 1630 Ashley Hall Road in West Ashley to its holdings and changed the name to Second State in late 2020 and will add Sunday service in the next few weeks, according to co-owner Jayme Scott.

The other locations at 766 S. Shelmore Blvd. in Mount Pleasant and at 70½ Beaufain St. in downtown Charleston are open seven days.

Second State will open its newest location at 1410 Shucker Circle in Oyster Park in Mount Pleasant by the end of April, Scott said.

Signing up

A new sign and graphics shop is now open in Mount Pleasant.

FastSigns opened recently at 1110 Clarity Road, off Johnnie Dodds Blvd. Franchisee Scottie Mahl heads up the operation, along with Jennel Mahl, who leads marketing and accounting, and Sci Phoenix, a graphic designer and production specialists.

It's open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and by appointment on Saturday.