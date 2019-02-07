Regional banks BB&T, SunTrust join to create $66B operator

BB&T and SunTrust are combining in an all-stock deal valued at about $66 billion. File/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP

The third- and-seventh-largest banks in South Carolina are combining as they seek to add girth and speed up their spending on digital investments.

The sale of SunTrust Banks to BB&T Corp. will result in a new name as the two big regional lenders merge. The parent company will be based in Charlotte.

The Southeast companies said Thursday that the deal would form the sixth-largest U.S. bank based on its projected $442 billion in loans and other assets and $324 billion in customer deposits. It will serve more than 10 million households. 

The combined company will keep a community banking operation in BB&T's hometown of Winston-Salem. It also will maintain a wholesale banking center in Atlanta, where SunTrust is based. The board and management will be evenly split between the two companies.

The all-stock deal is expected to close by the end of the year. It's valued at $28 billion and is the largest banking industry merger since the last recession a decade ago.

"It's an extraordinarily attractive financial proposition that provides the scale needed to compete and win in the rapidly evolving world of financial services," BB&T CEO Kelly King said in a prepared statement.

The deal underscores the consolidation wave that's been reshaping the banking industry for years by shrinking the number of U.S. financial institutions.

BB&T and SunTrust cited the need to "accelerate investment in transformative technology" as one of the key reasons for their decision to join forces.

"The technology spending is one of the reasons why I think you're going to see these mergers continue on a go-forward basis," RBC Capital Markets analyst Gerard Cassidy said on CBNC's "Squawk Box" program Thursday.

BB&T is the third-largest bank operating in South Carolina, behind Wells Fargo and Bank of America. It has about 100 offices and $8.4 billion in deposits in the Palmetto State, according to the latest federal data from July 1, while SunTrust has 40 offices and about $3 billion in deposits.

SunTrust investors will receive 1.295 shares of BB&T for each share they own and a 5 percent bump in their dividend payout rate. BB&T stockholders will own about 57 percent of the merged company.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.