Of destinations with highest demand for Labor Day Airbnb bookings, 2 were in SC

It's no surprise that smaller destinations considered "remote" are faring the best this year as safety and social distancing are prioritized over proximity to restaurants or attractions.

According to the home rental site Airbnb, bookings at lesser-traveled spots were up 30 percent this Labor Day weekend, about double the share they made up last year. In urban areas, bookings dropped substantially.

Of the 10 rental markets that Airbnb says saw the biggest surge in bookings for the end-of-summer holiday, two are in South Carolina: Charleston and Hilton Head Island. Both were likely boosted by rentals in beach communities that were among the first places travelers returned to this year.

Several other areas in the South made the list, like Pigeon Forge, Tenn.; Wilmington, N.C. and Orange Beach, Ala.

All 10 are in close proximity to the ocean, the mountains or other natural features conducive to lower-risk outdoor activities. They're also, obviously, destinations with a large supply of short-term rentals.

Things have been looking a little better for the home rental market during the pandemic than they have for hotels, which face more day-to-day challenges as they juggle food and beverage programs, smaller staffs and new cleaning protocols.

Short-term rentals have been outperforming hotels in South Carolina all summer. In July, 72 percent of rentals statewide were occupied, according to figures the rental tracking site AirDNA reports to the state. That was substantially higher than rental occupancy for the Southeast or the U.S., which were 66 percent and 68 percent in July, respectively.

The Palmetto State's hotels, meanwhile, were filling just about half of their rooms. For the last two weeks, occupancy at South Carolina lodgings has been going down. The week ending Aug. 29, the figure was 47 percent, down about two percentage points from the week before.

A report last month from AirDNA and STR, a firm that tracks hotel performance, illustrated how short-term rentals have had an edge over hotels in 27 different destinations this year, ranging from Myrtle Beach and Savannah to Barcelona, Spain.

In some places, the average daily rates at rentals were actually higher this July than they were in 2019.

Campgrounds and woodland cabins are also seeing higher-than-normal occupancy. While S.C. State Parks are always pretty booked up for the Labor Day weekend, this year's numbers are "up significantly," said director Paul McCormack.

Camping occupancy across the park system was about 92 percent heading into the holiday, up from 88 percent in 2019. All but a few cabins were claimed with almost 99 percent occupied compared to 91 percent last year.