The New York-based Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has pledged $1.5 million to Charleston's International African American Museum, a third of which will go toward the support of its top curatorial job.

The foundation, which has an about $6.8 billion endowment, first contributed to the museum effort in 2017, when it awarded a $150,000 grant. That gift enabled the museum to hire its lead curator one year ahead of schedule.

Joy Bivins joined the museum staff as chief curator last summer. Bivins had spent 16 years working at the Chicago History Museum where she was director of curatorial affairs.

Lately, Bivins has been working with exhibit designers to edit the text, photos and other details of the IAAM's gallery displays. She's also tasked with putting together a permanent collection of artifacts for the museum.

The newly-announced contribution follows two other major donations the museum has received over the last few months.

In late February, leaders from the Mormon Church announced that they would give $2 million to the museum, as well as support for its Center for Family History. Last month, Spartanburg boosters Susu and George Dean Johnson Jr. pledged $1 million.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Though the museum's original $75 million goal was reached in August, the capital fundraising efforts had to continue. In December, museum officials announced that construction costs for the building and grounds were going to be higher than anticipated.

Those additional construction costs were originally estimated to be $10 million, but the actual total amount needed is still unclear. Museum officials say they expect to finalize construction cost estimates early this summer and still plan to break ground before the end of the year.

The effort to build an International African American Museum in Charleston has been underway for almost two decades. The site where the museum will be built was once part of Gadsden's Wharf, an area along the harbor where many enslaved Africans first stepped on U.S. soil.