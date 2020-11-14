Nurses are in higher demand than ever in Charleston during COVID-19

While some 130,000 South Carolinians are still receiving unemployment benefits following the pandemic-caused recession, workers in one profession are in higher demand than ever: nurses.

Charleston-area hospitals say they are on the hunt for these key front line health care employees as they struggle to retain nurses during COVID-19.

Hiring for the high-demand professionals is harder than ever as the pandemic drives some out of the workforce. Travel contracts, which tend to pay quite well, are another factor. And some of the most experienced nurses are opting for early retirement.

Hospitals have turned to creative staffing solutions, as well as good-old-fashioned financial incentives.

The environment is so competitive, North Charleston-based Trident Health is offering sign-on bonuses between $15,000 and $25,000. Critical care nurses are especially needed, and not just at Trident Health.

Mary Kaye Halterman, chief nursing officer at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, said the system also has a floating pool of nurses. The flexibility of that arrangement lets nurses with varying life circumstances pick up hours when they want or need them.

Halterman said Trident Health is focused on hiring as well as keeping the staffers it already has on its payroll, given that experts predict another wave of COVID-19 cases will hit South Carolina within the next several months.

"While it might be stable right now, if we have another rise in our COVID numbers, you could see that all over again," she said. "We have to keep at it. It's not something we can stop doing."

By a margin of more than 10,000 jobs, health care has more open positions in South Carolina this month than any other occupation, according to the state Department of Employment and Workforce. But nurses looking for jobs have even more options in front of them, including travel contracts.

One advertisement posted in a traveling nurses Facebook group offered $47 an hour and a per diem for a 13-week stint in Charleston. An ad for a contract in New York in June offered $77 an hour. The average hourly rate for full-time nurses in South Carolina is $31, according to DEW.

With the aid of its Nashville-based parent, Trident Health was able to avoid layoffs and furloughs. Halterman noted the system also still gave out planned raises and bonuses this year. Hospital staff working for other providers had different fortunes.

Across the state, medical centers were forced to close operating rooms to elective surgeries during the shutdown in the spring, triggering a rash of job cuts. For example, Prisma Health, the largest operator of hospitals in South Carolina, furloughed 3,900 employees.

At the Medical University of South Carolina, layoffs swelled to a peak of about 1,300 in total, but very few of those reached the nursing staff.

To keep some of its nurses on staff, MUSC also got creative. Patti Hart, chief nursing officer, said the system sent 73 nurses and respiratory therapists to New York and Atlanta, as well as its other hospitals across the state. When a COVID-19 surge came to South Carolina in mid-July, all were called back.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Hart said MUSC's nurse turnover — a metric it pays close attention to — ticked up to 19 percent from 16 percent since February. Retirements account for some of the increase.

Resignations are another reason, according to Hart. Some nurses have moved out of the area to be closer to family during the health crisis.

"It's much higher than what we've had," she said.

The demographic makeup of the profession could be contributing to higher turnover. A survey the federal Health Resources and Services Administration conducts each year showed nearly half of registered nurses in the country are 50 or older. An overwhelming majority are women, who are leaving the workforce in high numbers during the pandemic.

It's possible that rising stress levels also play a role, especially in the midst of a full-blown health crisis. A survey of health care workers in Japan during COVID-19 that was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed roughly half of nurses reporting they were burned out. Whether that translates to turnover is less certain.

Like Trident, MUSC is offering recruitment and sign-on bonuses, particularly for experienced nurses, Hart said. And it has travel contracts in place to bring in seasoned nurses from abroad.

MUSC employs about 2,000 nurses. Working in the hospital's favor is the fact that it is home to a nursing school, and is able to hire many of its graduates.

Linda Weglicki, dean of MUSC's College of Nursing, said applications to the program increased in the spring and fall of this year.

"We expect to see the trend in increased applications continue this next year, as the worldwide focus on the important role that nurses have in health care today continues," she said.

Roper St. Francis, which runs four Charleston-area hospitals, was able to avoid any layoffs with the help of a gift from one of its owners, the Medical Society of South Carolina. Pennie Peralta, vice president of nursing for Roper, said the hospitals' nurses are showing more interest in traveling. Turnover is up a bit more than normal.

"The need for nursing has has really escalated," Peralta said. So like other hospitals in the area, the nonprofit hospital has relied on travel contracts of its own. To prevent its critical care staff from getting burned out, Peralta said Roper St. Francis brought on about two dozen ICU nurses over the summer.

Managing where to send staff during the surge in COVID-19 cases proved to be a puzzle. Peralta said Roper St. Francis ensured no one had to care for patients outside of their skill set. But nurses in key areas, like critical care, were under a lot of pressure.

"They did a tremendous job," Peralta said of her staff.