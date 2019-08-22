Gun discoveries are on the rise at Charleston International and other airports across the U.S., and federal security officials want travelers to know the proper way to transport firearms to ensure they aren't pulled aside, assessed a stiff civil penalty and miss their flight.
“Bringing them to the checkpoint is definitely the wrong way to bring it to the airport,” said Mark Howell, regional spokesman for the Transportation Security Administration.
As of Wednesday, TSA officials at Charleston airport had discovered 12 improperly packed guns in passengers' luggage. For all of 2018, nine firearms were found at the state's busiest terminal.
Throughout South Carolina, TSA spokesman Mark Howell reported a 28 percent spike in guns found in people's carry-on bags through mid-August versus the same period last year.
Nationally, the problem is on the rise as well. Last year, 4,239 guns were discovered in carry-on bags at 249 U.S. airports, an average of about 11.6 per day, according to the TSA.
That's up 7 percent from the 3,957 weapons discovered in 2017.
What's more, 86 percent of firearms discovered were loaded.
"We are seeing major increases in the number of guns coming to checkpoints across the U.S.," Howell said.
He attributed the spike in discovered guns to more people traveling and more of them owning firearms.
"This is a record-breaking year for screening passengers," he said. "And we are still in the summer traveling season. I wouldn't be surprised to see that number go up more by Labor Day."
Howell stressed that firearms must be in a hard-covered, locked case with padding on the inside.
They also must be unloaded, with ammunition in the original packaging or an after-market case. More than one gun can be in the same box as well as the separately stored bullets or shells. Check with airlines for further restrictions.
Loose ammunition also is a no-no. The sound will alert security agents and likely result in a delay for the passenger.
When travelers with properly stored firearms get to the airport, they must tell the airline agent they are transporting a weapon. They also are required to fill out a card with their personal information and place it inside the case before relocking it.
Screening technology is programmed to look for the card. If it’s missing, the repercussions could include a missed flight and a civil penalty.
“It lets the airline know the passenger is transporting a gun,” Howell said.
He said it’s a good idea to place locked gun-carrying cases inside larger checked bags so they can be retrieved at the airport baggage claim. Gun cases that are shipped alone must be retrieved like oversized luggage, directly from the airline.
Howell also suggested waiting about 15 minutes near the ticket counter after checking a firearm to ensure no issues come up.
Gun owners should also carry a permit or license at all times.
Howell also said most of the problems occur in states with open-carry laws.
"People are used to carrying them with them every day, and they forget to remove them from their bags or purse when they are traveling," Howell said.
Passengers who show up at a checkpoint with a gun in their bags, whether loaded or unloaded, will be pulled aside and probably miss their flights. About 95 percent of travelers who place themselves in that situation are hit with civil penalties, some up to $13,000.
The average penalty for bringing an improperly stored unloaded gun to the airport is about $2,400. For those with a loaded gun, the average fine is between $3,000 and $4,000.
“Ninety-nine percent of the time it’s a mistake,” Howell said. “People say, ‘I didn’t know it was in my bag or someone else packed my bags.’”
He said it’s passengers’ responsibility to know what they are carrying.