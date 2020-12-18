Number of people working in SC dropped, jobless rate rose for first time since April

For the first time since April, South Carolina reported a significant decrease in the number of people with jobs last month, and its jobless rate ticked up slightly and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to weigh on the job market.

More than 63,000 fewer South Carolinians were working in November than the previous month, and the unemployment rate increased to 4.4 percent from a 4.2 percent.

That comes after months of employment reports showing gradual progress from the plummet in the spring when shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic forced almost 13 percent of the state's workers out of their jobs.

The number of people dropping out of South Carolina's workforce, meaning they are no longer actively looking for employment, has continued to grow. Between August and November, an estimated 131,000 people stopped their job search but didn't gain employment.

If those people were counted in the jobless rate, which only includes those actively seeking work, that figure would be much higher, about 9 percent.

In a statement Friday, Dan Ellzey, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, encouraged people to seek out resources for finding work — even if that means having to make a career pivot.

Ellzey said his department has noted a "concerning" trend of fewer people applying for jobs through DEW's portal. There are about 80,000 positions posted in the system right now, he noted.

"I recently heard a story about a woman who was a waitress for many years, but was encouraged to pursue a customer service role in a call center. Not only was her skillset a perfect match, she’s thrived in the new environment," Ellzey said.

Call centers are one of the business types "flourishing in the pandemic," Ellzey noted.

Since the state, the economic downturn brought on by the health crisis has been uneven, affecting some job types greatly and others hardly at all.

In South Carolina, November's jobs report shows that, by industry, tourism-related jobs borne the brunt of employment losses this year.

About 3,800 hospitality positions were added from October to November, but there were 42,500 fewer jobs than there were for the same month in 2019, the biggest year-over-year drop of any industry.

Updated metro-level data also showed Charleston's hospitality sector has continued to lag behind the state overall. The region was missing about a quarter of its hospitality jobs when the statewide average was down by 15 percent.

Construction, which has been able to maintain and even grow its jobs for much of the year, was the only industry that posted a substantial increase from last November. It added about 4,100 jobs.

About 100,000 South Carolinians collecting weekly jobless benefits are set to lose the aid by the end of the month as federal programs to help jobless Americans during the pandemic expire.

The loss of those benefits factors out to about $22.7 million per week that will be stripped from the state's economy, and people receiving an average of $227 per week will no longer have that income, which would pose a real financial threat to families that have been relying on the assistance to cover the costs of necessities like rent and groceries.

Congressional leaders set a Friday deadline to pass a $900 billion relief bill that would include a new unemployment supplement.

Nationwide, the unemployment benefits of about 12 million Americans are on the line.

South Carolina's unemployment rate still sits below the national average, which dipped from 6.9 percent to 6.7 percent from October to November.