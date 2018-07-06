Nucor Corp. will have to pay its taxes on payments made to workers who settled racial discrimination claims against the Berkeley County steelmaker, a federal judge ruled Friday.
The company agreed in February to pay $22.5 million to settle a nearly 15-year-old lawsuit filed on behalf of African American employees who alleged they were subjected to hostile working conditions at the Huger mill and other sites.
While Nucor made some of the payments, it withheld payments that were supposed to go to workers who were denied promotions because of their race. The Charlotte-based steel giant wanted those workers to pay the taxes that employers typically have to pay, such as state and federal unemployment insurance, from the settlement funds.
Lawyers for the employees argued that forcing employees to pay taxes that are the responsibility of an employer violates federal law.
Judge David Norton agreed with the workers. He ordered Nucor to pay its share of the taxes — the exact amount was sealed — and immediately authorize the rest of the settlement payments.
A lawyer for the workers could not be reached for comment Friday.
The order brings an end to a case that dates to 2002, when black workers alleged that their white counterparts at Nucor used racial slurs when talking to them, displayed Confederate flags, nooses and other racist symbols, and denied them promotions and other benefits because of their race.
A lawsuit alleging employment and equal rights violations was filed in 2003 against Nucor mills in Arkansas, Alabama, South Carolina and Texas. That case, filed in an Arkansas, was transferred to the Palmetto State in 2004.
Norton approved the settlement following a February hearing. Nucor did not admit any wrongdoing.
Nucor Steel's local mill off Cainhoy Road in Huger makes flat-rolled steel and steel beams with an annual capacity of about 27 million tons.