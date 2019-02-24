Not earning at least 2% on savings? It's probably time to switch banks
Despite talk about interest rates rising, they are still close to the lowest in generations. But the fact that many banks continue to offer savings and checking account interest rates of 1/100 of 1 percent is just stunning.
If you have substantial savings in a bank, particularly if you're a retiree looking for a safe way to generate some income, you don't have to settle for that.
Sure, earning more than 2 percent interest on your money may not add up to big bucks, but it's sure better than virtually nothing - or, in some cases, less than nothing after factoring in inflation. And it's easy to earn more than 2 percent interest.
Say you're among the minority of savers who have established an emergency fund — a great idea for anyone — and let's say you have $10,000 in a savings account. Wouldn't you rather earn $225 or $270 in yearly interest, rather than one dollar?
The good news for savers is, in the months since I last wrote about this subject interest rates have ticked up, following the lead of the Federal Reserve. Just since October, for example, Ally Financial has bumped up the rate for no-minimum, no-fee online savings accounts to 2.2 percent from 1.9 percent.
Rival online banking giant Capital One is still paying 1 percent interest on savings accounts, but it pays 2.7 percent interest on a no-minimum-deposit 12-month certificate of deposit.
A CD can be a great place to stash emergency savings, because the money's only going to be used in an emergency, right? A CD typically pays more interest, but there's a penalty for early withdrawals — three months of interest in the case of a 12-month Capital One CD.
Now, if you have larger amounts of money, plenty of traditional banks offer reasonably attractive rates. Wells Fargo, for example, pays 2.1 percent on a new "platinum savings account" and 2.6 percent on an 11-month CD, but a minimum deposit of $25,000 is required.
If you're shopping around for a better bank, also watch for incentives. Some banks will give you hundreds of dollars to open a new account, but some offers are superior to others. Some incentives simply require opening a new account, while others require direct deposits, debit-card usage, large minimum deposits, minimum balances and more.
For those who have never used one, online banks offer federally insured deposits just like their brick-and-mortar rivals, but they typically don't have walk-in branches. Their customers use online transactions, ATMs, and often smartphones to conduct their financial affairs.
There are plenty of big-name online banks, and some have long histories. Ally started as GMAC, the auto-financing arm of General Motors. Capitol One 360 used to be ING Direct, part of a Dutch multinational. American Express and Goldman Sachs also have online banking operations.
Without physical branches and other overhead expenses, they have a lower cost structure. And many online banks charge no monthly fees and have no minimum deposit requirements.
Of course, they also don't create lots of local jobs, because of their virtual business model.
Personally, I have an online account and an account at a local credit union. I'm able to electronically transfer money between the two, and enjoy the best of both — high interest rates with the online bank, and in-person service at the local branches.
If I need a loan, I always look first to local financial institutions with local offices and local employees because it's hard to beat the customer service they offer.
But when it comes to earning a few extra bucks for your hard-earned savings, the field is wide open. Shop around if your bank isn't paying at least 2 percent.
Reach David Slade at 843-937-5552. Follow him on Twitter @DSladeNews.