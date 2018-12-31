A cute canine with an acute sense of smell had a leg up over an exotic South Carolina-bound stowaway.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that agriculture specialists at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport discovered a live giant African millipede that had gone along for the ride in some luggage from overseas. They couldn't have done it without the help of a four-legged co-worker.
Regal, a member of the federal agency’s beagle brigade, used his nose to flag the suspicious visitor Dec. 21 in the airport's international arrival baggage claim area.
That alerted human inspectors to a checked suitcase belonging to a couple from Johannesburg, South Africa, who were heading to an unspecified destination in the Palmetto State. The travelers told officials that were unsure how the wriggly 6-inch bug found its way into their bag, and they were “grateful to go home without the unwanted hitchhiker,” said Carey Davis, CBP’s area port director for Atlanta.
Agents secured the arthropod, which has as many as 400 legs, and turned it over to a local insectarium.
“Our beagle sniffing out this millipede highlights how valuable our canine members are to protecting the U.S.,” Davis said.
U.S. Department of Agriculture rules require that most exotic insects from abroad enter the country through an inspected containment facility. A piece of luggage, apparently, doesn't qualify.
Presidential praise
President Donald Trump, who once referred to the 787 Dreamliner jet built in North Charleston as "an amazing piece of art," gave the Boeing Co.'s wide-body another shout-out during his visit last week to the Al Asad Air Base in Iraq.
While visiting troops stationed at the base, Trump touted his acting secretary of defense — former Boeing executive Patrick Shanahan, who's taking over for Gen. James Mattis, who resigned due to policy differences with the president.
"So Shanahan was at Boeing, and he did a great job at Boeing," Trump said. "Boeing is a hell of a company. He did a great job. Very responsible for the success of a certain plane, the Dreamliner."
Shanahan spent more than three decades at Boeing and is widely regarded as the man who put the Dreamliner back on track after early production problems threatened the fledgling program. He left Boeing in 2017 to become deputy defense secretary.
Trump has been complimentary of the Dreamliner since taking office, calling it "one beautiful airplane" during a 2017 visit to the North Charleston campus as the 787-10 — the program's largest plane built exclusively in South Carolina — made its debut.
Boeing is increasing Dreamliner production from 12 to 14 per month in the coming weeks, split between North Charleston and a second assembly plant in Everett, Wash.
Bohemian buyout
The majority investor in a boutique lodging in downtown Charleston has taken full ownership of the luxury inn.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts recently disclosed that it paid $12.2 million to acquire the remaining 25 percent stakes in the Grand Bohemian hotels on the peninsula and in Mountain Brook, Ala., from its joint venture partner.
The Orlando-based real estate investment firm co-developed the 50-room property at 55 Wentworth St. with Kessler Enterprises, which manages it under Marriott Corp.'s Autograph brand.
The hotel cost about $32 million to construct. Xenia contributed $7.2 million in capital toward the project, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In conjunction with the Kessler buyout, the company said it paid off nearly $19 million in debt secured by the Charleston lodging that was coming due in November 2020. Xenia CEO Marcel Verbaas said the transaction “further streamlined our strong balance sheet, which continues to provide significant flexibility for the company.”
The Grand Bohemian Charleston Hotel opened in August 2015. Its amenities include a rooftop terrace, restaurant, wine blending room and art gallery.
The property has performed well, according to Xenia's most recent annual report. Occupancy edged up about 3 percent to 82.4 percent in 2017 from the previous year, while revenue per-available room — a closely watched metric in the lodging business — jumped nearly 12 percent to $290 on a daily basis.
Celebrity on board
A cruise ship that sounds like a highbrow gathering of famous people will make two springtime stops in downtown Charleston two years from now.
The Celebrity Summit announced last week that it will tie up at Union Pier Terminal on May 9 and June 6, 2020, under its revamped sailing schedule. It will stay in port for about two days.
The South Carolina stops are part of a 10-night itinerary that originates near Newark, N.J., and makes calls in Newport, R.I., Charleston and Bermuda's Kings Wharf before returning home to the New York City area.
The 965-foot Summit is scheduled to undergo an overhaul starting in March as part of a $500 million ship modernization program by Celebrity Cruises. The pleasure vessel can carry about 2,160 passengers, which is roughly on par with the locally based Carnival Ecstasy.
Out to pasture
The Chick-fil-A cows won't be coming home anymore — at least not on a calendar.
Atlanta-based dining chain is discontinuing its iconic bovine-based marketing annual, which it used to drive home the message "buy more chicken."
"After celebrating 20 successful years of the Cow Calendar, we have made the difficult decision to retire the program at the end of 2018," a spokeswoman for Chick-fil-A said in a statement.
"We never like to disappoint our customers, so for that we are sorry, but we will continue to look for new ways to serve our guests in fun and creative ways," she said.
Classic switch
The Wolf is howling a new tune as seasonal holiday music gives way to old-time rock and roll from the '70s and '80s.
Cumulus Media’s WIWF 96.9-FM switched to a classic hits format last week.
The initial playlist on “The Wolf” includes chart-toppers from well-known baby-boomer favorites like Queen, The Police, Billy Joel, Journey, Prince, Bryan Adams, Hall & Oates and Blondie, among others. Suffice to say, the North Charleston station is chasing an older audience.
“Every time you tune in, I guarantee that you’ll hear a song you grew up with — the most important music of your life in a clean, noncontroversial format that’s void of typical radio ‘clutter,’” said Bill West, local operations manager for Atlanta-based Cumulus.
Until last month, the station had been spinning country songs under the moniker Nash-96.9. On Nov. 19, it went up against iHeartMedia’s 102.5-FM and joined the local 24-hour holiday-music fray, declaring itself “Charleston’s Christmas Choice.” It flipped to the new full-time classic rock format Wednesday.