North Charleston Sprinter vans soon to be all-American

The Mercedes-Benz Vans plant in North Charleston might want to dust off an old advertising campaign that touts its Sprinter vans as being "Made in the USA."

Starting at some point in February, that statement will be 100 percent accurate.

Mercedes-Benz Vans opened its full production campus in September 2018. But while the North Charleston site started building Sprinters from the wheels up, it also continued to reassemble vans imported in parts from Germany.

The practice of shipping so-called knocked-down Sprinters from Europe started in 2006 as a way to avoid steep import duties on finished vehicles. Even as the U.S. market grew large enough to justify a full-fledged manufacturing site, the North Charleston factory continued to reassemble some German-made Sprinters alongside the local assembly line.

That hybrid manufacturing process will end next month, when Sprinters built at the Palmetto Commerce Park site will be entirely homegrown.

And that could open the door to reviving a series of ads that, when they were first released, created a stir among consumer advocates.

The 2018 campaign was designed to make consumers aware of the just-opened Mercedes-Benz Vans site in North Charleston, with the tagline "Built in the USA." Trouble was, most of the Sprinters built in North Charleston at the time were still knocked-down versions from Germany. A group called Truth in Advertising complained to the Federal Trade Commission that the ads were "deceptive" and Mercedes-Benz Vans pulled the campaign.

At some point in the next month, the last knocked-down Sprinter will be rebuilt in North Charleston. And then all succeeding Sprinters will be, as the ad campaign promised, made in the USA.

U.S. demand for Sprinters has never been greater, with online retailers like Amazon and delivery firms like FedEx preferring the vehicle for last-mile deliveries. A record 41,930 Sprinters were sold in the U.S. in 2020 — a 31.6 percent increase over the previous year’s total. Earlier this month, the nation's first Sprinter dealership — a Baker Motor Co. development — held a soft opening for a business that will sell the vans to business owners such as plumbers and florists from a lot in Summerville.

Another big announcement could be coming from the Mercedes-Benz Vans site later this year. The company's German parent has said it plans to produce an electrified e-Sprinter for the U.S. market, but it hasn't yet said where that vehicle will be built. With the North Charleston plant in full production — running three shifts totaling 1,600 employees — and a distribution network in place, including nearly half a dozen upfitters in the area, the Palmetto Commerce Park plant appears to be a front-runner for the new U.S. vehicle.

Bottoms up

An alcoholic-beverage maker is planning a large-scale manufacturing and distribution site in Chester County, but economic development officials haven't uncorked many of the details.

A public notice filed last week with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shows a roughly 630-acre project that would be developed in phases to include three bottling halls, a canning plant, a warehouse and distribution center complete with on-site, dual rail access, and blending and ingredient buildings for concocting wine and spirits.

The property is located in Fort Lawn — population 864 — near the intersection of S.C. Highway 9 and U.S. Highway 21.

The development is going by codename "Project Magma," but previously was known as "Project 2038." It's been discussed behind closed doors by Chester County Council, but the identity of the adult-beverage maker hasn't been divulged publicly.

The S.C. Commerce Department filed the Army Corps permit application on behalf of the developer because the project will require filling 1.23 acres of freshwater wetlands and 8,018 linear feet of tributaries that flow into the Catawba River. The developer has proposed mitigating that impact by purchasing at least 13.1 credits in a freshwater wetlands bank and 58,747 stream credits at a nearby site within the same watershed.

The public notice states the project is near major interstate highways and "sufficiently close to the Port of Charleston," suggesting the wine and spirits maker may export its potent potables for consumption in other countries.