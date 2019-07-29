Two local governments on Friday joined a group of local governments taking the makers of opioid pain pills to court over allegations they spread addictive pills across the country, shrouding the dangers and costing communities millions.
North Charleston is the first municipality in the area to sue opioid manufacturers and distributors in state court. The majority of South Carolina's 46 counties have signed on. Charleston County sued separately in federal court.
The county's complaint follows the templates of other suits filed in federal court. Lawyers for the county are alleging the companies downplayed the risks of opioids using deceptive marketing, encouraged physicians to prescribe more and more, ultimately causing a public health crisis.
Governments have chosen a handful of different strategies to try to maximize the amount they could win in a settlement. Counties in South Carolina are split between filing in federal and state court.
Either way, deadlines for county and local governments to sue are approaching. A massive group of roughly 2,000 lawsuits consolidated in federal court in Ohio is expected to go to trial in October, thought to be the largest civil action in American history. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster is urging attorneys working in both state and federal court to find a common resolution.
Ninety-four people died of an opioid overdose in Charleston County in 2017, more than any other South Carolina county, according to information from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
A Drug Enforcement Administration database of millions of prescription opioid sales and shipments, made public recently after two newspapers spent months arguing for its release, shows the volume of pills shipped to North Charleston were relatively modest.
In 2012, the most recent year available, 39 of the pain pills were dispensed for every North Charleston resident. Rates of pills distributed per person were worse in Charleston, with 54, and Mount Pleasant, with 48.
North Charleston's lawsuit is just one more way of addressing the opioid epidemic, a city spokesman said Monday morning.
"The recent lawsuit, filed by the City against various entities responsible for the distribution of opioids, is another effort to address the crisis," Ryan Johnson said in a statement.
He declined to comment any further on pending litigation.
The complaint, however, states the costs of overdoses, addiction, hospitalizations and more are "ongoing" in North Charleston.
Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drug, was administered in Charleston County 912 times in 2016 and 2017 combined, according to the North Charleston's complaint.
North Charleston will be joining litigation grouped together in Greenville, which names dozens of defendants, including Purdue, Johnson & Johnson, Rite Aid, Walgreen's and many more. A number of South Carolina health clinics and doctors have also been accused of having a hand in the spread of pills throughout the state.
The Greenville suit calls the opioid crisis "one of the worst man-made epidemics in modern times."
Forty-one counties have sued in either federal or state court, as of the end of June. Abbeville, Clarendon and Saluda are the latest additions to the state court case, joining May 20. Berkeley, Georgetown and Richland counties each joined the federal suit in the last few months.
Two other South Carolina cities are suing in federal court: Georgetown and Chester.
Governments suing the drug industry are already tussling over what portion of the settlement they will be entitled to. If a nationwide settlement does happen, lawyers working on the case in Ohio have set out a plan that would divvy up the sum based on the toll the opioid epidemic has taken on each community. Some attorneys oppose that plan.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that Charleston County also filed suit against opioid manufacturers and distributors in federal court on Friday. A previous version of this story stated Charleston County had yet to sue.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.