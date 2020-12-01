North Charleston port operator looks to expand again

A private port and warehouse operator is making improvements to its waterfront site in North Charleston for the second time in as many years.

Carver Maritime LLC announced details about the latest project last week, days after local elected officials discussed tax incentives tied to the $27.5 million investment.

The company plans to create 50 jobs over the next five years at 1801 Shipyard Creek Road, as The Post and Courier previously reported. The average pay will be $55,000, according to figures provided by Charleston County.

The latest expansion includes the construction of a 120,000-square-foot building on land the firm is buying from the county to support Carver’s existing stevedoring and warehousing operations.

The company said hundreds of ships and barges tie up to its deep-water pier on the Cooper River each year to load and offload a variety of loose cargo, from salt to gypsum to stone aggregates.

Last month, Charleston County Council advanced an incentive package that would replace the standard 10.5 percent property tax rate on the Carver expansion to a 6 percent fee. Another vote is required for final approval.

Separately, the S.C. Coordinating Council for Economic Development is providing a $200,000 state grant that the county can use to offset the company’s site preparation and construction costs.

In a written statement, CEO Carver Laraway credited government officials for being responsive to the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has created for small businesses like his.

Carver Maritime was started in 2016. It's a subsidiary of Carver Companies of Altamont, N.Y.

In 2019, the maritime operation announced plans to invest $14 million to build a processing and distribution center on the former military base. Carver said at the time that the site will export cargo through the nearby Leatherman Terminal that the State Ports Authority plans to open in March.

Steve Dykes, the county's economic development director, said it was "remarkable to witness a company expanding in back-to-back years."