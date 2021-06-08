North Charleston pizzeria says it is closing because of 'staffing shortage'

A North Charleston pizzeria announced June 8 it is closing permanently because of "the ongoing staffing shortage."

Community Pizza House at 2400 Gap Road near Tanger Outlets thanked customers and workers in a Facebook posting for their support since the restaurant opened in 2016.

The owners say they will continue to operate Steel City Pizza Company locations in Mount Pleasant, North Charleston and Summerville.

A representative of Community Pizza House did not immediately respond June 8 for further comment.

The building housing the pizza shop has been listed for sale since at least October 2019 with National Restaurant Properties before recently being transferred to commercial real estate firm CBRE.

The National Restaurant ad called it a "turn-key, 4,200-square-foot restaurant with additional 1,000 square feet of covered outdoor patio space and 861-square-foot rooftop bar. Plenty of parking and surrounded by hotels and national retailers."

It went on to say, "Floor plan and infrastructure should easily accommodate many other concepts. Currently operating as Community Pizza. Please do not contact employees of the business regarding this sale. Asking $2,399,000 for real property and considering leasing scenarios."

Tim Hagar with National Restaurant Properties said several prospective buyers looked at the site, but the coronavirus disrupted offers.

The CBRE listing does not include a price but details many of the same attributes as the previous listing and points out the property is close to Tanger Outlets, Boeing South Carolina, Walmart, Sam's Club, North Charleston Coliseum and the Charleston Area Convention Center.

A representative of CBRE did not immediately respond for further comment.